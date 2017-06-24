Marseille have reached an agreement with Monaco for the transfer of Valere Germain, who is set to sign a four-year deal at Stade Velodrome.
Germain scored 10 goals in 36 appearances as a free-flowing Monaco side ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on the Ligue 1 title last season.
However, the 27-year-old was not always a regular starter towards the end of the season, with Radamel Falcao and prodigious talent Kylian Mbappe first choice, and he has now opted for a switch to OM.
Marseille confirmed the deal in an official statement and Germain will finalise the move on Monday if he completes the formalities of a medical.
IT'S OFFICIAL! @ValereGermain is new #OM player. Welcome!— Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) June 24, 2017
https://t.co/10FmWsrBxh pic.twitter.com/B2NwT5eH1n
In joining the club, he follows in the footsteps of his father Bruno, who enjoyed two spells at Marseille during his playing career.
|We´re working our a**** off to win Confederations Cup, says Mexico star Hernandez
|Arsenal have to pay €65m for Lacazette - Lyon president Aulas
|Former Bayern Munich striker Olic announces retirement
|Mexico fight to the bitter end – Osorio
|WATCH: Genius Guardiola lands stunning golf shot
|Cherchesov hits out at ´unnamed sources´ amid Russia sack talk
|Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: All Blacks thrill All White as Portuguese rack up milestones
|Ronaldo confident after leading Portugal to Confederations Cup semi-finals
|Akinfeev horror-show underlines same old story for Russia
|Germany´s B team are very good - Cameroon boss Broos under no illusions
|Ronaldo leads the way in Portugal procession
|Watford snap up England U21 midfielder Hughes from Derby
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Australia permutations are perfect, says Postecoglou
|New Zealand 0 Portugal 4: Ronaldo on target as European champions win group to reach semis
|Mexico 2 Russia 1: Akinfeev error sends hosts crashing out
|Sevilla making ´great effort´ to re-sign Jovetic and Banega
|Postecoglou hails Cahill as a ´great Australian who transcends sport´
|We know each other by heart - Cavani talks up Pastore partnership
|I do not want to continue for money – No China or MLS appeal for retired Arbeloa
|Antonio´s injury recovery on schedule for new West Ham season
|Cameroon want to honour beloved Foe
|Brazil can win World Cup, says old tormentor Low
|Inter ´want to loan´ Gabigol with English and Spanish clubs keen
|Messi at 30: Garcia tips Messi to retire at Camp Nou
|Goretzka ´carefully planning´ next move amid Arsenal links
|Bravo! Claudio could return for Socceroos clash
|Inter need ´men´ like Valero, says Spalletti
|Messi at 30: The prizes that got away with Argentina
|Demarai Gray set to stay at Leicester despite ´frustrating´ season
|Germany injury worry over Liverpool´s Can
|Cameroon´s Djoum sets sights on ´big player´ Draxler
|Mourinho will attract huge players to Man Utd, says Yorke
|Messi at 30: De Boer says much more still to come from ´best player ever seen´
|Muriel hoping for ´concrete´ transfer offer amid Atletico and Inter interest
|Messi at 30: Leo or Cristiano? Cherish them both as time waits for no man
|Barcelona target Verratti tells PSG: I will stay if you buy champions
|Messi at 30: From the Champions League to the World Cup - 10 of his best goals
|Messi at 30: Leo´s career in numbers
|MLS Review: Giovinco seals win as Toronto stay unbeaten at home, Texas derby ends 1-1
|Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone
|Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement
|Messi could´ve played for Real Madrid instead of Barcelona – Gaggioli
|Porto´s Depoitre joins Huddersfield for club-record fee
|Portugal U21s won´t be matching the Euro success of Ronaldo and Co.
|Saints legend Le Tissier urges Pellegrino to entertain
|Salah set to thrill Liverpool fans - Ince
|Ronaldo and Hernandez don´t compare for Vasin
|Schick lauded as Czech´s best ahead of Juventus move
|Dortmund opportunity too good for Bosz to turn down, says De Boer
|The party won´t end if we exit Confederations Cup, says Russia boss Cherchesov
|Man Utd star Carrick: I might play for as long as Giggs!
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo not on winning side for once
|Chile v Australia: Troisi looking at bigger picture for Socceroos
|Jagielka buoyed by Everton transfer business
|Germany v Cameroon: Logistical motivation for Low
|Chelsea to Aston Villa will not feel like a step down for Terry, claims Sherwood
|Pellegrino appointed Southampton manager
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico win MediaBowl, Beausejour is our new best friend and everyone loves
|Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger
|Frank de Boer will fulfil ´every manager´s dream´ at Crystal Palace, says brother Ronald
|Bale determined to win ´more trophies´ as Madrid exit rumours persist
|Osorio: Russia clash the perfect chance to answer critics
|Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit
|Carrick not thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Man Utd
|Santos defends Portugal´s Euro 2016 win
|Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston
|Ferguson was stunned when Van Gaal sold Evans, claims O´Neill
|Santos keeps New Zealand guessing on Ronaldo
|PSG´s project is not lost – Marquinhos urges Verratti to stay amid Barcelona interest
|Don´t compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson
|Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich
|Hudson claims New Zealand are not scared of Ronaldo and Portugal
|Sevilla refute Juve interest in N´Zonzi
|River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
|Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
|Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
|Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
|Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
|Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
|Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
|Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
|Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
|Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
|Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
|Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
|Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
|Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
|Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
|Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
|Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
|Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
|Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
|Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
|Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
|Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
|Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
|Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
|Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
|The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
|Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
|Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
|Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
|Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
|Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
|Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
|Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
|Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
|New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
|No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
|World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
|Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
|China U20s set to play in German league
|Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
|Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
|Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
|Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
|He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
|Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
|Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
|Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
|Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
|Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
|Schick undergoes Juventus medical
|Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
|Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
|MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
|Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
|Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany