Former West Ham and Madrid defender Arbeloa announces retirement

Former West Ham, Real Madrid and Liverpool full-back Alvaro Arbeloa revealed he is retiring from football.

Arbeloa will hang up his boots following an unsuccessful spell at West Ham, where he only played three Premier League matches before being released in May.

The 34-year-old former Spain international walks away from the game, having won the World Cup, Euro 2008, Euro 2012, two Champions League crowns and LaLiga.

"It's time to say goodbye," Arbeloa told Marca.

"Physically I was ok to keep playing."

Arbeloa arrived at West Ham after spending seven years at Madrid, where he claimed LaLiga, the Champions League, Copa del Rey, the Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana.

Prior to Arbeloa's time at the Santiago Bernabeu, he made almost 100 appearances for Liverpool between 2006 and 2009.