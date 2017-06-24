Donnarumma? There´s nothing new – Fassone

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone said there is no update on wantaway goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the teenage sensation heads for the exit door.

Donnarumma dropped a bombshell when he announced his intention not to sign a contract renewal, with his current Milan deal due to expire at the end of 2017-18.

The 18-year-old Italy international has been linked with European champions Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

Asked about Donnarumma, Fassone said via Milan TV: "There's nothing new.

"We're still here waiting, but not for too long, for a number of things.

"We're working to get to July 3 [pre-season training] with more certainty."

Fassone added: "From the current market session, one still has to wait for something...It seems late, but the market has not yet officially started, there is still time to put aside what's missing."