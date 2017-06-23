Article

Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger

23 June 2017 17:41

Mohamed Salah is exactly the type of signing Liverpool needed to advance their Premier League title hopes, according to Patrik Berger, who has warned that more reinforcements are required to realise that dream.

The winger arrived from Serie A runners-up Roma on a long-term deal on Thursday, securing a return to the English top flight for an initial €42million following his less-than-impressive spell with Chelsea.

He proved a revelation in Italy, though, scoring 34 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions for Roma, and former Anfield favourite Berger believes Jurgen Klopp has got his hands on an excellent talent.

"He's a good player, technically he's very good, fast, he can score goals, create goals. He proved that last year in Italy," the Czech told Omnisport at the Icons of Football 2017 at The Belfry. 

"He has been already in the Premier League so he knows what to expect. I think he is a better player than when he was in the Premier League a couple of years ago. It's a great addition to the squad."

A poor start to 2017, which saw the Reds take only three points from their first five games of the year, ended their championship challenge last term, but Berger insisted they are not far away from securing a maiden Premier League crown, with just a few further additions required.

He added: "I think they are very close. First of all I like him [Klopp]. I like the way he is with the fans, with the players, you can see in the social media, the players enjoy the training, they are training with a smile on their faces. You can see that everyone is happy and they're enjoying their football.

"Last year around Christmas everybody was talking about them being good enough to win the league, then they had a bad spell and at the end they were fighting for the Champions League.

"I think they are close. If they can get a few more signings this summer… I'm sure Jurgen has a few players on his list that he's looking to get, then I think they can definitely challenge for the Premier League title.

"I think if they can get one more player in midfield, one more central defender, then I think he will be okay because the squad has been alright last year, but I thought it was not as strong as they need.

"If they can get four more players for the new year [season] they will be good enough."

Sponsored links

Friday 23 June

17:55 Chelsea to Aston Villa will not feel like a step down for Terry, claims Sherwood
17:54 Pellegrino appointed Southampton manager
17:41 Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico win MediaBowl, Beasejour is our new best friend and everyone loves
17:41 Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger
17:17 Frank de Boer will fulfil ´every manager´s dream´ at Crystal Palace, says brother Ronald
16:56 Bale determined to win ´more trophies´ as Madrid exit rumours persist
16:53 Osorio: Russia clash the perfect chance to answer critics
16:50 Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit
16:37 Carrick not thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Man Utd
16:26 Santos defends Portugal´s Euro 2016 win
16:06 Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston
15:56 Ferguson was stunned when Van Gaal sold Evans, claims O´Neill
15:45 Santos keeps New Zealand guessing on Ronaldo
15:24 PSG´s project is not lost – Marquinhos urges Verratti to stay amid Barcelona interest
15:09 Don´t compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson
14:48 Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich
14:29 Hudson claims New Zealand are not scared of Ronaldo and Portugal
14:06 Sevilla refute Juve interest in N´Zonzi
13:30 River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
13:27 Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
12:56 Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
12:47 Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
12:44 Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
12:29 Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
11:30 Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
11:26 Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
11:17 Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
10:56 Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
10:38 Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
10:14 Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
09:09 Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
08:10 Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
02:42 Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
02:38 Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
02:16 Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
00:41 Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
00:35 Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
00:20 Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera

Thursday 22 June

23:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
23:46 Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
23:45 Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
23:30 Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
23:07 Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
22:54 Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
22:27 The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
22:02 Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
21:50 Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
21:31 Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
20:51 Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
20:41 Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
20:28 Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
19:50 Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
19:29 Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
19:02 Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
18:54 Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
18:40 Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
18:23 Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
17:55 Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
17:54 Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
17:23 Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
17:12 Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
16:23 New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
15:58 No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
14:21 World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
14:20 Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
14:07 China U20s set to play in German league
13:46 Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
13:17 Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
12:35 Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
12:32 Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
12:30 He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
12:11 Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
12:07 Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
11:19 Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
11:07 Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
10:50 Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
09:50 Schick undergoes Juventus medical
09:17 Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
07:54 Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
07:09 MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
06:32 Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
05:35 Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
03:21 CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
03:16 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
02:47 Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
01:51 Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
01:24 Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
01:17 I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
00:46 Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
00:41 Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
00:08 Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany

Wednesday 21 June

23:53 Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
23:50 Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
23:41 Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
23:00 We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
22:44 Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
22:33 Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
22:06 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
21:40 Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
21:07 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
20:59 Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
20:34 Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
20:19 Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
19:56 Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
19:27 Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
18:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
18:48 Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
18:25 Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
18:25 Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
17:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
17:22 Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
17:13 Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
16:22 Barcelona set to land big-name targets
16:04 Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
15:13 Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
14:22 Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
13:47 Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
13:35 Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
12:13 Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
11:26 Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
10:39 Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
09:47 Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
09:06 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
06:57 Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
03:24 CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
02:54 Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
02:15 He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
01:42 Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?

Facebook