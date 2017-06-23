Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger

Mohamed Salah is exactly the type of signing Liverpool needed to advance their Premier League title hopes, according to Patrik Berger, who has warned that more reinforcements are required to realise that dream.

The winger arrived from Serie A runners-up Roma on a long-term deal on Thursday, securing a return to the English top flight for an initial €42million following his less-than-impressive spell with Chelsea.

He proved a revelation in Italy, though, scoring 34 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions for Roma, and former Anfield favourite Berger believes Jurgen Klopp has got his hands on an excellent talent.

"He's a good player, technically he's very good, fast, he can score goals, create goals. He proved that last year in Italy," the Czech told Omnisport at the Icons of Football 2017 at The Belfry.

"He has been already in the Premier League so he knows what to expect. I think he is a better player than when he was in the Premier League a couple of years ago. It's a great addition to the squad."

A poor start to 2017, which saw the Reds take only three points from their first five games of the year, ended their championship challenge last term, but Berger insisted they are not far away from securing a maiden Premier League crown, with just a few further additions required.

He added: "I think they are very close. First of all I like him [Klopp]. I like the way he is with the fans, with the players, you can see in the social media, the players enjoy the training, they are training with a smile on their faces. You can see that everyone is happy and they're enjoying their football.

"Last year around Christmas everybody was talking about them being good enough to win the league, then they had a bad spell and at the end they were fighting for the Champions League.

"I think they are close. If they can get a few more signings this summer… I'm sure Jurgen has a few players on his list that he's looking to get, then I think they can definitely challenge for the Premier League title.

"I think if they can get one more player in midfield, one more central defender, then I think he will be okay because the squad has been alright last year, but I thought it was not as strong as they need.

"If they can get four more players for the new year [season] they will be good enough."