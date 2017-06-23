River Plate duo Camilo Mayada and Lucas Martinez Quarta have failed drugs tests and the latter has been provisionally suspended by CONMEBOL, the Argentine club have confirmed.
A sample provided by Uruguay international Mayada after the Copa Libertadores match against Melgar on May 18 showed positive for the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide.
Martinez Quarta, a 21-year-old midfielder considered close to breaking into the Argentina set-up, was found to have the same substance in his system after the match against Emelec on May 10.
River do not believe the players knowingly used the substance and have requested for their B samples to be analysed.
"Faced with the situation of Camilo Mayada and Lucas Martinez Quarta, the club is working to understand the situation," said an official River statement.
"[The club] vehemently strengthens the assumption of a contamination in some of the products commonly used as supplements."
|Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston
|Ferguson was stunned when Van Gaal sold Evans, claims O´Neill
|Santos keeps New Zealand guessing on Ronaldo
|PSG´s project is not lost – Marquinhos urges Verratti to stay amid Barcelona interest
|Don´t compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson
|Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich
|Hudson claims New Zealand are not scared of Ronaldo and Portugal
|Sevilla refute Juve interest in N´Zonzi
|River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
|Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
|Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
|Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
|Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
|Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
|Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
|Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
|Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
|Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
|Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
|Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
|Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
|Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
|Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
|Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
|Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
|Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
|Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
|Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
|Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
|Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
|Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
|Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
|Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
|The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
|Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
|Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
|Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
|Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
|Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
|Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
|Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
|Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
|New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
|No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
|World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
|Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
|China U20s set to play in German league
|Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
|Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
|Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
|Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
|He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
|Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
|Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
|Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
|Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
|Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
|Schick undergoes Juventus medical
|Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
|Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
|MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
|Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
|Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany
|Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
|Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
|Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
|We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?