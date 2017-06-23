Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is desperate for the Premier League club to take a step forward and win a trophy next season.

Jurgen Klopp's men reached two finals in 2015-16 – losing the Europa League and EFL Cup deciders – but were unable to go on a similar run the following campaign.

A fourth-place finish domestically gave Liverpool a Champions League return and Mignolet hopes that will allow his team to push on.

"It [top-four finish] gives us the platform again to go for that trophy next year and this is what I want and what the lads in the dressing room want," the shot-stopper told Liverpool FC magazine.

"Last year, we had the chance to play in two finals, but unfortunately we lost both of them.

"We have learned from that and I think everybody – not only the players, but also the fans and everybody connected with Liverpool Football Club – is really hungry for silverware.

"That's what we have to challenge for next year."

Liverpool completed the signing of attacker Mohamed Salah from Roma on Thursday and are expected to strengthen further in the off-season.