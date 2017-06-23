Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho

Fabinho has described the prospect of joining Manchester United as a "tempting invitation".

The Brazil midfielder was an influential star of a Monaco side that ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on the Ligue 1 title last season, while the principality club also reached the last four of the Champions League.

United are looking to bolster their squad after qualifying for Europe's top table by winning the Europa League last season and Fabinho is said to feature on Jose Mourinho's list of transfer targets.

And Fabinho, who transitioned to centre midfield from right-back, is open to the idea of a move to Old Trafford, but insists he will discuss his options with Monaco first.

Speaking to Esporte Interativo, he said: "It's a tempting invitation.

"I would first talk to my agent, Monaco too, to decide everything right.

"But it's a great club, sure enough I would think well about it."

Fabinho made 37 Ligue 1 appearances last term, scoring nine goals for Leonardo Jardim's champions.