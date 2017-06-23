Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston

Josh Harrop has left Manchester United to sign a four-year contract with Championship club Preston North End.

Preston have agreed "a significant undisclosed compensation agreement" with Jose Mourinho's side to land the 21-year-old.

Attacking midfielder Harrop was out of contract with United, who were still eligible to receive a compensation fee because he is under the age of 24.

Harrop scored on his United debut against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on the final day of the season and leaves the club with that being his only appearance.

BREAKING: #pnefc have agreed a deal to sign @ManUtd youngster Josh Harrop when his contract expires. Full details: https://t.co/8ewREXkIj1 pic.twitter.com/jIexcYWQMu — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) 23 June 2017

"I'm delighted to be here, it's a new start for me to get things going in my career and I'm buzzing to get playing and to make an impact in the team," Harrop told Preston's website after his move was confirmed on Friday.

"I have got four years now at Preston North End where I know I am going to be and I am going to put everything into that and dedicate myself to do the best for the team and the best for the fans.

"Hopefully I can achieve my aims and ambitions that I have set myself by coming here and that's to get promoted with Preston North End and help the club get as high as we can."

Best of luck to @JoshHarrop23, who'll join Preston when his #MUFC contract expires at the end of the month: https://t.co/lVYByxggKe pic.twitter.com/1sCRZPeNXk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 23 June 2017

Preston boss Simon Grayson revealed his side had beaten off significant competition to land Harrop.

He said: "Josh is a player who has attracted a lot of interest this summer and we had to move quickly to secure his signature.

"He adds to our group of hungry young players who want to progress and we are looking forward to working with him and seeing him improve."

The Europa League winners also confirmed the deal in a statement which read: "Everybody at United would like to wish Josh the best of luck in his future career."