Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool

Liverpool's record signing Mohamed Salah has all the attributes to succeed at Anfield, according to club great Luis Garcia.
Salah completed his big-money switch to Liverpool on Thursday, the winger arriving from Serie A runners-up Roma on a long-term deal.
The 25-year-old Egypt international returns to the Premier League after three seasons in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma – his first two campaigns on loan from Chelsea.
Salah scored 34 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions for Roma and Garcia believes the Egyptian star will fit in perfectly on Merseyside as Liverpool try to end their 27-year quest for a league title.
"He has everything to be successful at Liverpool," Garcia, who is working as a pundit for Optus during the Confederations Cup, told Omnisport.
"It is not easy. We have fantastic players in the team. Playing for Liverpool always comes with a lot of pressure. Fans across the world are following you. You have to give 120 per cent. But I think he has everything to do a good job. I think the team need someone like him."
Our new man in a nutshell!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2017
More on Mo: https://t.co/dgSo5GW9hF#AnnouncedSalah pic.twitter.com/W4MnJbfS2D
Liverpool spent an initial €42million to lure Salah back to the Premier League, though the total fee could reach €50m if clauses based on his success and the club's are achieved.
The transfer exceeds fees spent on Andy Carroll, Christian Benteke and Sadio Mane but Garcia – who won the 2004-05 Champions League with Liverpool as well as the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield during his three years at Anfield – said: "It's not about the money. It's about how he will adapt to the team, to the philosophy of the club and playing under [Jurgen] Klopp.
"He is a different manager who wants every game the best and puts the players on the spot all the time. It's not easy. It depends on how he arrives. But of course, if you bring in someone with that name, with the background like Salah, you know they are always going to add something.
"The base of the team is very good. For a few months, the team was fighting with Chelsea for top spot. It showed the base of the team is good.
"Now it's a matter of finding the right players. Sometimes it might cost you a lot and sometimes you will find a player who adapts very fast without paying a lot."
Despite Salah's arrival in the front third to complement the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mane, Liverpool still appear to lack a genuine number nine.
Daniel Sturridge has shown glimpses of his quality in a central attacking position but the England forward has struggled to stay fit and fully convince Klopp, leading to doubts over his future.
June 22, 2017
Garcia knows Klopp and Liverpool need to add depth to their squad, especially up front, as they prepare to return to the Champions League in 2017-18.
"I think we have fantastic strikers. It's true Liverpool play a lot of games like everyone else – the Premier League, FA Cup and other cups," the 38-year-old Spaniard added. "It's very important to have a deep squad. The better players you have, the better you can work on the Premier League because you can give them rest.
"I understand sometimes the manager looks at the bench and sees so many young players. It is also important to have them but I'm sure that he will be worried when he is fighting for the Premier League and he looks to the bench and does not have those type of players.
"It is always good to have important players to improve. This season has to be the one for the team. Last season was about finishing in the top four but now it is about wanting more and trying to say lets win the trophy."
|Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
|Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
|Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
|Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
|Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
|Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
|Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
|Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
|Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
|Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
|Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
|Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
|Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
|Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
|The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
|Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
|Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
|Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
|Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
|Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
|Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
|Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
|Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
|New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
|No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
|World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
|Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
|China U20s set to play in German league
|Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
|Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
|Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
|Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
|He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
|Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
|Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
|Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
|Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
|Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
|Schick undergoes Juventus medical
|Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
|Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
|MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
|Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
|Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany
|Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
|Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
|Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
|We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?