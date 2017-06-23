Related

Article

Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool

23 June 2017 08:10

Liverpool's record signing Mohamed Salah has all the attributes to succeed at Anfield, according to club great Luis Garcia.

Salah completed his big-money switch to Liverpool on Thursday, the winger arriving from Serie A runners-up Roma on a long-term deal.

The 25-year-old Egypt international returns to the Premier League after three seasons in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma – his first two campaigns on loan from Chelsea.

Salah scored 34 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions for Roma and Garcia believes the Egyptian star will fit in perfectly on Merseyside as Liverpool try to end their 27-year quest for a league title.

"He has everything to be successful at Liverpool," Garcia, who is working as a pundit for Optus during the Confederations Cup, told Omnisport.

"It is not easy. We have fantastic players in the team. Playing for Liverpool always comes with a lot of pressure. Fans across the world are following you. You have to give 120 per cent. But I think he has everything to do a good job. I think the team need someone like him."

Liverpool spent an initial €42million to lure Salah back to the Premier League, though the total fee could reach €50m if clauses based on his success and the club's are achieved.

The transfer exceeds fees spent on Andy Carroll, Christian Benteke and Sadio Mane but Garcia – who won the 2004-05 Champions League with Liverpool as well as the FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield during his three years at Anfield – said: "It's not about the money. It's about how he will adapt to the team, to the philosophy of the club and playing under [Jurgen] Klopp.

"He is a different manager who wants every game the best and puts the players on the spot all the time. It's not easy. It depends on how he arrives. But of course, if you bring in someone with that name, with the background like Salah, you know they are always going to add something.

"The base of the team is very good. For a few months, the team was fighting with Chelsea for top spot. It showed the base of the team is good.

"Now it's a matter of finding the right players. Sometimes it might cost you a lot and sometimes you will find a player who adapts very fast without paying a lot."

Despite Salah's arrival in the front third to complement the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mane, Liverpool still appear to lack a genuine number nine.

Daniel Sturridge has shown glimpses of his quality in a central attacking position but the England forward has struggled to stay fit and fully convince Klopp, leading to doubts over his future.

Garcia knows Klopp and Liverpool need to add depth to their squad, especially up front, as they prepare to return to the Champions League in 2017-18.

"I think we have fantastic strikers. It's true Liverpool play a lot of games like everyone else – the Premier League, FA Cup and other cups," the 38-year-old Spaniard added. "It's very important to have a deep squad. The better players you have, the better you can work on the Premier League because you can give them rest.

"I understand sometimes the manager looks at the bench and sees so many young players. It is also important to have them but I'm sure that he will be worried when he is fighting for the Premier League and he looks to the bench and does not have those type of players.

"It is always good to have important players to improve. This season has to be the one for the team. Last season was about finishing in the top four but now it is about wanting more and trying to say lets win the trophy." 

