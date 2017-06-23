Related

Article

Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw

23 June 2017 00:35

Joachim Low heaped praise on Germany's Lars Stindl for his "excellent performance" after helping to secure a point against Chile at the Confederations Cup.

Germany head coach Low lauded Stindl's calmness, confidence and maturity following the Borussia Monchengladbach player's 41st-minute equaliser, which cancelled out Alexis Sanchez's opener in Kazan on Thursday.

It was Stindl's second goal of the tournament, having also struck against Australia, as Germany edged closer to the semi-finals.

And Low told reporters: "Lars showed an excellent performance. He's great at finding openings.

"Even though he's more of a box-to-box player, I put him right up front because he's great at defending the ball and passing it on and he often broke through the defensive lines.

"He's been absolutely convincing for us. He has a certain number of years of footballing experience and he knows how to maintain his calm and confidence. He's a mature personality, never nervous. An excellent player."

Chile and Germany are level on four points after two matches in Group B, three points clear of Cameroon and Australia.

Copa America titleholders Chile moved towards claiming outright position atop the table when Sanchez – who became the country's all-time leading scorer – broke the deadlock in the sixth minute.

Stindl, however, restored parity for the world champions approaching half-time as he slid in to convert from inside the six-yard box.

"I saw a very intense match that was really marked by very strategic play. We were able to live up to the expectations we set out," Low said. 

"We were very disciplined over the 90 minutes and the key was to have a good defensive line. We demonstrated that, even though we conceded a goal.

"Even though this is a young and inexperienced team, they really played at a very high level."

Low, who did not make any substitutions, added: "They were working very well and I expected a kind of resilience. I could say they were running a lot and I didn't have the impression that there was any player lagging behind. So I still think we had more at the end than Chile."

Discussing a period of heavy Chile pressure in the opening 45 minutes, Low said: "I didn't have the impression our players were 'lost' in the first half.

"They were maybe a bit nervous in the first 10 minutes but we were able to recover and then our goal was excellent. It was kind of a model goal scored out of a couple of passes, diagonally into the channel and a wonderful cut-back.

"When you see a team playing like that over many years, the fact that our team at moments was nervous, I think you have to accept that. But I thought our defensive action was excellent.

"It was a hard match but very fair. We won that last match in Stuttgart but we had much more difficulty in controlling the match. We were better today."

Sponsored links

Friday 23 June

00:41 Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
00:35 Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
00:20 Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera

Thursday 22 June

23:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
23:46 Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
23:45 Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
23:30 Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
23:07 Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
22:54 Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
22:27 The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
22:02 Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
21:50 Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
21:31 Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
20:51 Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
20:41 Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
20:28 Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
19:50 Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
19:29 Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
19:02 Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
18:54 Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
18:40 Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
18:23 Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
17:55 Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
17:54 Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
17:23 Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
17:12 Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
16:23 New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
15:58 No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
14:21 World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
14:20 Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
14:07 China U20s set to play in German league
13:46 Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
13:17 Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
12:35 Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
12:32 Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
12:30 He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
12:11 Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
12:07 Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
11:19 Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
11:07 Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
10:50 Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
09:50 Schick undergoes Juventus medical
09:17 Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
07:54 Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
07:09 MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
06:32 Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
05:35 Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
03:21 CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
03:16 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
02:47 Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
01:51 Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
01:24 Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
01:17 I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
00:46 Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
00:41 Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
00:08 Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany

Wednesday 21 June

23:53 Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
23:50 Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
23:41 Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
23:00 We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
22:44 Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
22:33 Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
22:06 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
21:40 Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
21:07 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
20:59 Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
20:34 Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
20:19 Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
19:56 Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
19:27 Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
18:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
18:48 Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
18:25 Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
18:25 Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
17:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
17:22 Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
17:13 Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
16:22 Barcelona set to land big-name targets
16:04 Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
15:13 Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
14:22 Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
13:47 Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
13:35 Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
12:13 Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
11:26 Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
10:39 Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
09:47 Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
09:06 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
06:57 Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
03:24 CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
02:54 Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
02:15 He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
01:42 Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?

Facebook