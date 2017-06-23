Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia has called on Jurgen Klopp to create a "plan B" to help the club fulfil their dreams of a first league title in 27 years.
Liverpool showed significant improvement under Klopp last season, flirting with the prospect of Premier League glory before finishing fourth last season – 17 points adrift of champions Chelsea.
The Anfield club last won the league in 1989-90 but have come close on a number occasions, most famously in 2014, when a late collapse handed the trophy to Manchester City.
Garcia believes Liverpool can go into next season expecting to win titles, but thinks they must develop an alternative approach against clubs further down the table.
While Liverpool beat Arsenal, Chelsea, City, Tottenham and held Manchester United to consecutive draws last season, Klopp's men lost to Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea City, Hull City, Leicester City and Crystal Palace
Speaking exclusively to Omnisport, Garcia – who is working as a pundit for Optus during the Confederations Cup – said: "I think he [Klopp] has done fantastically well in the last few years.
"Now he can start from the very beginning, choosing the players and the right ones. He did it with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.
"This year we can start asking him to win trophies. Hopefully he has a good start, which is important. That will build confidence and from there we can start dreaming of having the Premier League in the stands at Anfield."
On their struggles against teams in the bottom half, Garcia said: "It happens in the all leagues. The top teams struggle. I see almost every game of Barcelona and they struggle so much when they have to play against teams who sit back and don't try to do anything – just destroy you. It is a lot easier to destroy football.
"It wasn't easy for Liverpool last season to play against those types of teams. Hopefully this season, Liverpool will try to make a plan B for when they come up in these moments.
"The small moments and details, like having [Philippe] Coutinho and [Roberto] Firmino, they can bring something special and break the lines. As many players that can play this way, the easier it will be to break down teams sitting back."
Liverpool will have to balance their Premier League aspirations with Champions League commitments next season having seen the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and United all struggle to deal with competing on domestic and European fronts last term, while Leicester City and Chelsea won the previous two titles free from the burden of continental competition.
Garcia – who won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 – does not believe the issues are strictly limited to Premier League clubs, adding: "I think it's a cycle. I remember Spain struggled a few years ago, now we are seeing it with England and their teams.
"It depends on the year. There will be five teams in the Champions League now [after Untied won the Europa League]. I'm sure some will do well.
"We have to say the Champions League and Premier League are so different. The Premier League is so aggressive. It's totally different. In the Champions League, you know you cannot have one bad game or you are out. At the end, you have to be very careful. It's not easy to adapt the Premier League game to the Champions League."
|River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
|Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
|Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
|Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
|Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
|Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
|Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
|Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
|Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
|Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
|Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
|Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
|Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
|Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
|Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
|Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
|Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
|Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
|Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
|Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
|Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
|Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
|Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
|Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
|Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
|The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
|Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
|Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
|Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
|Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
|Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
|Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
|Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
|Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
|New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
|No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
|World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
|Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
|China U20s set to play in German league
|Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
|Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
|Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
|Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
|He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
|Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
|Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
|Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
|Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
|Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
|Schick undergoes Juventus medical
|Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
|Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
|MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
|Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
|Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany
|Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
|Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
|Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
|We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?