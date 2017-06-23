Related

Article

Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit

23 June 2017 16:50

New Preston North End signing Josh Harrop says the desire for regular first-team football was behind his decision to leave Manchester United.

Harrop enjoyed a dream United debut last month when he scored at Old Trafford in a 2-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

But the attacking midfielder has now opted to drop to the Championship with Preston, signing a four-year-contract on Friday after the clubs agreed "a significant undisclosed compensation agreement".

Harrop confirmed United did offer him a new contract, but the desire for regular game-time prompted him to move on from Jose Mourinho's side. 

"I'm 21 now and I'm confident in myself, I need to play first team football to get myself out there," he told Preston's website.

"That wasn't guaranteed at United, even though they offered me a new contract it was very limited in game time and so I couldn't take that risk at my age. 

"I need to be out there, proving myself and doing what I know I'm capable of.

"It's a big thing for me to leave United after the number of years I have been there, but I am confident in my ability and know it’s the right decision."

Therefore Harrop leaves United with a record of one appearance and one goal to his name, having progressed through the club's youth system.

"I left on a high, a dream I had since I was young came true and now I am moving forward," he said.

"I am here now and I am delighted to be here and I will take every step as it comes and do the best that I can."

Sponsored links

Friday 23 June

17:55 Chelsea to Aston Villa will not feel like a step down for Terry, claims Sherwood
17:54 Pellegrino appointed Southampton manager
17:41 Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico win MediaBowl, Beasejour is our new best friend and everyone loves
17:41 Salah signing takes Liverpool a step closer to title - Berger
17:17 Frank de Boer will fulfil ´every manager´s dream´ at Crystal Palace, says brother Ronald
16:56 Bale determined to win ´more trophies´ as Madrid exit rumours persist
16:53 Osorio: Russia clash the perfect chance to answer critics
16:50 Josh Harrop explains Manchester United exit
16:37 Carrick not thinking about Cristiano Ronaldo reunion at Man Utd
16:26 Santos defends Portugal´s Euro 2016 win
16:06 Man Utd youngster Harrop signs for Preston
15:56 Ferguson was stunned when Van Gaal sold Evans, claims O´Neill
15:45 Santos keeps New Zealand guessing on Ronaldo
15:24 PSG´s project is not lost – Marquinhos urges Verratti to stay amid Barcelona interest
15:09 Don´t compare me to Mourinho, says New Zealand boss Hudson
14:48 Leeds complete signing of Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich
14:29 Hudson claims New Zealand are not scared of Ronaldo and Portugal
14:06 Sevilla refute Juve interest in N´Zonzi
13:30 River Plate duo Mayada and Martinez Quarta fail drugs test
13:27 Cristiano Ronaldo mocks Real Madrid team-mate James Rodriguez´s ´ugly´ new haircut
12:56 Chelsea, Arsenal to dedicate Community Shield to Grenfell Tower victims
12:47 Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint
12:44 Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig
12:29 Sevilla told €9m not enough to re-sign Inter midfielder Banega
11:30 Klopp must have plan B to fulfil Liverpool´s Premier League ambitions - Garcia
11:26 Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins
11:17 Messi´s prison sentence swapped for fine
10:56 Neymar would welcome Lucas Lima at Barcelona with ´open arms´
10:38 Manchester United is a ´tempting invitation´ for Monaco star Fabinho
10:14 Spalletti cools talk of Valero, Szczesny to Inter
09:09 Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine
08:10 Luis Garcia: Salah has everything to succeed at Liverpool
02:42 Cambiasso: I didn´t fit in at Madrid because I wasn´t a galactico
02:38 Benzema eyeing more titles with Madrid
02:16 Mignolet ´really hungry´ for silverware with Liverpool
00:41 Salah: Everything has improved since I left Chelsea
00:35 Low lauds ´excellent´ Stindl after Germany draw
00:20 Rangers swoop for Mexico duo Pena and Herrera

Thursday 22 June

23:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
23:46 Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
23:45 Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
23:30 Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
23:07 Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
22:54 Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
22:27 The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
22:02 Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
21:50 Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
21:31 Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
20:51 Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
20:41 Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
20:28 Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
19:50 Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
19:29 Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
19:02 Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
18:54 Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
18:40 Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
18:23 Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
17:55 Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
17:54 Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
17:23 Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
17:12 Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
16:23 New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
15:58 No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
14:21 World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
14:20 Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
14:07 China U20s set to play in German league
13:46 Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
13:17 Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
12:35 Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
12:32 Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
12:30 He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
12:11 Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
12:07 Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
11:19 Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
11:07 Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
10:50 Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
09:50 Schick undergoes Juventus medical
09:17 Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
07:54 Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
07:09 MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
06:32 Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
05:35 Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
03:21 CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
03:16 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
02:47 Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
01:51 Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
01:24 Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
01:17 I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
00:46 Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
00:41 Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
00:08 Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany

Wednesday 21 June

23:53 Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
23:50 Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
23:41 Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
23:00 We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
22:44 Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
22:33 Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
22:06 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
21:40 Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
21:07 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
20:59 Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
20:34 Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
20:19 Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
19:56 Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
19:27 Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
18:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
18:48 Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
18:25 Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
18:25 Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
17:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
17:22 Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
17:13 Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
16:22 Barcelona set to land big-name targets
16:04 Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
15:13 Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
14:22 Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
13:47 Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
13:35 Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
12:13 Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
11:26 Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
10:39 Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
09:47 Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
09:06 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
06:57 Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
03:24 CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
02:54 Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
02:15 He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
01:42 Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?

Facebook