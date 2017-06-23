Forsberg wants to take next step - agent hits out at ´arrogant´ RB Leipzig

Emil Forsberg's future at RB Leipzig continues to look uncertain with his agent announcing he "wants to take the next step in his career".

The Sweden international has been heavily linked to Liverpool, Arsenal and AC Milan and publicly said this month the absence of Champions League football would not put him off a move to the Italian club.

Forsberg signed a contract extension tying him to the Red Bull Arena until 2022 in February, and Leipzig chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff has made it clear the Bundesliga side have no intention of selling.

Mintzlaff this week issued a reminder to the attacking midfielder's representative Hasan Cetinkaya, saying: "If his agent has forgotten how long Emil is contracted to us, then we will send him a copy."

Cetinkaya has responded by reiterating Forsberg has no desire to remain at Leipzig and is keen to move on.

"I have never experienced such an arrogant attitude," he told Bild.

"I know how long Emil's contract with Leipzig is, and also what he owes to the club.

"But it is clear: Emil wants to take the next step in his career."

Forsberg created 19 goals and scored eight as Leipzig surprisingly finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.