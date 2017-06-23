Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo not on winning side for once

It was a rest day in Russia as the Confederations Cup built up to a weekend in which the final group games will be played and the identities of the four semi-finalists uncovered.

There was no lack of competitive edge at Portugal training, however, with Pepe's side coming out on top.

Elsewhere, there was a lot of love for Julian Draxler and two former Barcelona goalkeepers took the chance to say hello.

Pepe's team won a friendly in Portugal training. And Cristiano Ronaldo was not on it!

Treininho Top e ... ganhamos !!! Well done guys! #saintpetersburg #Rússia #Copadasconfederações #2017 #umbro A post shared by Pepe (@official_pepe) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Hopefully, the Selecao's next opponents New Zealand got to the fun part of their training session later.

Mexico defender Hector Moreno invited a caption competition.