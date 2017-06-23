Chile v Australia: Troisi looking at bigger picture for Socceroos

Australia's desire to play a more technical brand of football will not be sacrificed, even if it means early elimination from the Confederations Cup, according to forward James Troisi.
The Socceroos are trying to move away from a traditionally physical approach to a more sophisticated style under Ange Postecoglou and Troisi is confident it will reap benefits in the long term.
Speaking ahead of Sunday's game with Chile, which Australia need to win by two goals to progress to the semi-finals, the well-travelled 28-year-old told the Daily Telegraph: "That's the way the boss wants us to play and we're not going to change.
"For me the philosophy of playing football is fantastic. But it takes time. [These matches] are a good lesson, playing against some of the best teams, best players in the world.
"You can try and pump long balls and hope to be lucky and fight. But you can't fight against these boys, because they're bigger and stronger and faster than you. So you have to try something different."
Australia have yet to win in Russia, a hard-fought 3-2 defeat to world champions Germany followed by a 1-1 draw with Cameroon.
And it will not get any easier when they take on Chile at Spartak Stadium.
Troisi added: "Chile are fast and strong and aggressive as well. No doubt it's going to be a tough game, they're a fantastic side. We'll give it our best shot. We can definitely challenge them."
His words were echoed by midfielder Robbie Kruse, who is expecting a tricky evening. He said: "They're the fourth-ranked side in the world so it's going to be difficult.
"They are littered with world class players and we need to win the game by two goals so it's going to have to be a good performance both individually and collectively."
Kruse admitted the demanding schedule of playing three games in a week, combined with the travel across such a vast country, has taken its toll, adding: "[We played] Germany, the world champions, then flew, a day of recovery and then you're at the day before the game again.
"[We then played] Cameroon who were very strong physically and then it's all about the day-to-day recovery and then the focus is on the next game.
"It's demanding, especially for the players who've played two full games. But the boss will assess everything and hopefully the team on the park will get the job done."
