Barcelona star Neymar splits with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine

Barcelona star Neymar has announced that he has split from his partner Bruna Marquezine.

The Brazil captain rekindled his relationship with the actress last year after the duo had originally split up in 2014, with Marquezine in attendance as Neymar steered his country to Olympic gold success on home soil.

However, the flamboyant forward told reporters in Sao Paulo at a charity event he was organising that they have once again opted to go their separate ways.

"I do not like to talk about personal things, but yes, me and Bruna are separated," he said. "It's a decision we have taken.

"It was a decision of both parties. Bruna is a girl I admire a lot and I hope she is happy, not only professionally but in her personal life. Life goes on, because this is a part of it.

"We end as good friends."