Bale determined to win ´more trophies´ as Madrid exit rumours persist

Gareth Bale insists he remains focused on "winning more trophies" with Real Madrid despite renewed reports the Wales forward could leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports in L'Equipe on Friday suggested Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane told Monaco's highly sought-after teenage forward Kylian Mbappe that he would be willing to sell one of Los Blancos' famed 'BBC' of Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo to sign him.

Ronaldo's own future in the Spanish capital remains in doubt with speculation he is keen to leave following accusations he defrauded Spanish tax authorities out of €14.7million, claims he strenuously denies.

Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that the club are "not contemplating" selling the Ballon d'Or winner, though, and Bale has been consistently linked with a return to the Premier League to join Ronaldo's former club Manchester United.

Bale, though, seemingly remains committed to Madrid.

"I'm feeling better than ever and can't wait for the new season to start," Bale is quoted as saying by several British newspapers as part of his ambassadorial role for Altitude Resistance Mask.

"I'm hungrier than ever to win more trophies for the biggest club and best fans in the world."