Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track

Arturo Vidal is rarely anything but candid and he made his long-term ambitions for Chile quite clear this week - they want to win the World Cup.
"I hope I can play for many years to come but right now we can achieve a lot," he said on Wednesday ahead of their Confederations Cup showdown with Germany. "We can win this tournament, fight for the World Cup and we have the Copa America.
"We have good players and a good coach. We have everything we need to keep winning. I hope I can do so for many years to come, at least until I'm 40!"
On this evidence, the 30-year-old might not have that long to wait to get his hands on the game's biggest prize. Chile were held to a 1-1 draw by a strong if inexperienced Germany but it would not be unfair to say they deserved more. They certainly did everything to get it.
#ConfedCup | GOAL!— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 22, 2017
0-1
Congrats, @Alexis_Sanchez!@LaRoja's new all-time leading scorer with 38 goals https://t.co/Xv79HxkZvE pic.twitter.com/CZUFQwVBX2
Joachim Low's side can be pleased to leave Kazan Arena with a point, which came when Lars Stindl converted a good team move to cancel out man-of-the-match Alexis Sanchez's opener. Progress to the last four is still very much in their hands and it would take a huge shock for them to be beaten by Cameroon on matchday three.
This was much more of a statement performance from Chile. The victory may have eluded them but they have shown, through their displays, their work-rate and their terrific fan base, that nothing but first prize here will do. If they get it, do not discount them from challenging for the same success in a year's time.
Chile have been constructing this team, this style and this redoubtable self-belief for the best part of five years. Triggered initially by Marcelo Bielsa, these are hallmarks of Jorge Sampaoli's side but Juan Antonio Pizzi has kept them firmly on the same path since taking over nearly two years ago. There is a clear trust among the players that the team is pulling in the right direction and that even bigger rewards than two Copas America will follow.
Players like Vidal and Gonzalo Jara, who were banned for 10 games in 2011 for celebrating a baptism rather than arrive on time for training, have become leading figures in a team that champions the collective. Eduardo Vargas and Jean Beausejour – who lasted only two seasons with Wigan Athletic in England – seem to raise their performance levels 100-fold whenever they pull on the national shirt. Both were excellent in Kazan, with the woodwork denying Vargas the goal of the tournament so far.
Their star power is obvious – Sanchez and Vidal gave Germany's defence a torrid time – but magic from elite players is a bonus rather than a requisite to Chile. Vidal's surging runs from deep can only be effective as long as Marcelo Diaz, who had a difficult year in Germany, continues to patrol the defence so well.
Yes, this was a Germany B team but one with young players who already boast huge experience at the highest club levels. They are being coached to play in the same way as the more established stars with a view to breaking into the side for 2018. It's not hard to imagine Germany facing a similarly tough 90 minutes this time next year, should they meet Chile in Russia again.
11 – All 11 players starting for Chile were born in the 80s - in the German starting lineup only Stindl was born in the 80s. Future. #GERCHI pic.twitter.com/Winyu9tqB3— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 22, 2017
There is no doubt that this competition means more to Chile than it does to Germany, or perhaps any other side here. The boisterous fans inside the stadium made it feel as though the game were being played in Santiago rather than near the Eurasian Steppes.
World Cup qualification is also not a certainty, given that Pizzi's side are fourth in the South American section and have only four games left to play to sustain their one-point advantage over Argentina in fifth.
But if Chile go on to win the Confederations Cup – and they have a great chance – and see out qualifying successfully, then they will be clear candidates to triumph here next year. Vidal might be a world champion long before he reaches his fifth decade.
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
|Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
|Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
|Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
|Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
|Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
|The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
|Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
|Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
|Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
|Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
|Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
|Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
|Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
|Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
|New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
|No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
|World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
|Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
|China U20s set to play in German league
|Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
|Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
|Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
|Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
|He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
|Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
|Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
|Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
|Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
|Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
|Schick undergoes Juventus medical
|Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
|Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
|MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
|Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
|Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany
|Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
|Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
|Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
|We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?