Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban

Shanghai SIPG star Oscar has been handed an eight-game ban for his role in a mass brawl during his side's CSL encounter with Guangzhou R&F, while also being slapped with a RMB40,000 (USD5,000) fine.

The former Chelsea attacking midfielder wildly blasted the ball against an opponent on two occasions in the closing stages of the first half of the 1-1 draw, with Guangzhou players angrily approaching the Brazil international following the incident.

Oscar went to the ground after being pushed by Chen Zhizhao, with players from both sides then quickly gathering and shoving each other.

The referee dismissed Guangzhou's Li Tixiang and Shanghai's Fu Huan following the brawl, but Oscar initially escaped punishment for his actions.

But the 25-year-old will now be unavailable until August 13 after receiving an eight-match suspension.

"Oscar's immoral foul, which sparked a massive bust-up on the pitch, has had a huge negative impact on China's professional football leagues,"a statement from the Chinese Football Association (CFA) read.

"The CFA always attaches great importance to the issue of discipline, taking great pains to root out the violent fouls and other unsportsmanlike behaviour.

"Hopefully disciplinary offenses would be severely punished by all clubs and efforts shall be made to maintain the order of the games and protect the development of football."

Meanwhile, Zhizhao has been banned for seven games for shoving Oscar, while Huan will miss six matches and Tixiang five.