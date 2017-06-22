Schick undergoes Juventus medical

Patrik Schick has arrived at Juventus to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move from Sampdoria for a reported fee of €25million.

The attacker has long been linked with the Serie A champions and is now one step closer to completing his move to the Bianconeri.

Schick is part of the Czech Republic Under-21 squad that beat Italy 3-1 at the Euros in Poland on Wednesday, but was given special permission to travel to Turin to complete his transfer ahead of their third game against Denmark on Saturday.

The youngster came through the ranks at Sparta Prague and spent one year on loan at Bohemians 1905 before joining Sampdoria in July 2016.

He established himself as a key figure at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in the second half of last season, scoring 11 goals in 32 Serie A outings to help his team to 10th.

The 21-year-old had also caught the attention of Inter and Borussia Dortmund, but Juventus have seemingly won the race for the attacker's services.