Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update

Alexis Sanchez refused to offer any update on his future after helping Chile to a 1-1 Confederations Cup draw against Germany on Thursday.

The Arsenal forward opened the scoring at Kazan Arena after returning to the starting line-up following an ankle problem but Lars Stindl denied the Copa America holders all three points.

Speculation has persisted over the future of Sanchez at club level, with the 28-year-old having been heavily linked to Manchester City and Bayern Munich as he has only one year left on his contract with the Gunners.

However, the former Barcelona man insists that his sole focus is on helping Chile to win the competition over the next week.

Asked by Omnisport if he had come closer to a decision on his plans at club level, the man-of-the-match told a news conference: "As you've said, our dream is to win this competition.

"We're really focused on that and we think we will be able to do so.

"We need to rest and, on Sunday, we have to play the same way we did [on Thursday]."

Sanchez was happy to take a point in the Group B clash despite Chile arguably deserving more given their first-half performance.

"It's true that we played a very good game," he said.

"Remember we were playing against Germany, one of the best teams in the world, very fast. Now we have to rest and think about the next one."

Chile face Australia in their final group match on Sunday.