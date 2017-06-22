Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury

Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo will miss the remainder of the Confederations Cup due to a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand.

It was a disappointing outing for Mexico, who stumbled to a 2-1 win over lowly New Zealand and lost Salcedo to an AC joint injury on Wednesday.

Salcedo was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after landing on his shoulder during the first half of the Group A clash in Sochi.

Mexico are unable to call in a replacement for the injured 23-year-old, who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Guadalajara.

The Mexicans made it four points from two matches thanks to their second-half comeback, which saw Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta cancel out Chris Wood's 42nd-minute opener in the fiery encounter as tempers boiled over.