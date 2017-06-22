Mexico defender Carlos Salcedo will miss the remainder of the Confederations Cup due to a shoulder injury suffered against New Zealand.
It was a disappointing outing for Mexico, who stumbled to a 2-1 win over lowly New Zealand and lost Salcedo to an AC joint injury on Wednesday.
Salcedo was forced to leave the field on a stretcher after landing on his shoulder during the first half of the Group A clash in Sochi.
Mexico are unable to call in a replacement for the injured 23-year-old, who has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Guadalajara.
The Mexicans made it four points from two matches thanks to their second-half comeback, which saw Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta cancel out Chris Wood's 42nd-minute opener in the fiery encounter as tempers boiled over.
| NOTA | Por lesión, @Csalcedojr causa baja de nuestra concentración.— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 21, 2017
Detalles: https://t.co/njNVGI1Mum#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/ETBs0ddHax
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany
|Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
|Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
|Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
|We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?
|Manchester United in the clear over Pogba transfer as Juventus face disciplinary proceedings
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill philosophical in defeat and Moss quizzed
|Confederations Cup Diary: Gluttonous journalists, empty seats and Russia´s helping hands
|Adarabioyo signs new Manchester City deal
|New Zealand´s Smith ready for Ronaldo after Neymar torment
|Parlour urges Arsenal to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Mexico boss Osorio tries to dispel row over homophobic chant
|Mourinho ´in compliance´ with all his tax obligations
|Dugarry slams Barcelona over Verratti pursuit
|Santos bristles when quizzed on Portugal´s style
|Mexico star Lozano cherishing ´special moment´ of PSV move
|Pepe dodges questions on Ronaldo future
|Danilo: Every mistake at Real Madrid goes viral
|Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig given green light to play in Champions League
|Talk away! Cherchesov happy to let Russia players discuss transfer matters
|Gremio expect Luan exit as Premier League clubs circle
|Bellerin unimpressed by levels of professionalism at Barcelona´s La Masia
|Smolov: Russia don´t need Ronaldo
|Nordtveit leaves West Ham for Hoffenheim
|Germany v Chile: Low wants improvement against ´top-class´ Copa America holders
|Pulisic not interested in Bayern move
|Ryan supports Postecoglou with Australia´s back three under scrutiny
|Rooney achievements ´under-appreciated´ - Crouch
|Cameroon v Australia: Behich takes heart from display against Germany ahead of crucial Group B clash
|Ferdinand hoping Manchester United can seal Ronaldo return
|Bennell charged with 14 further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse
|Mourinho accused of tax fraud
|Aguero focused on Manchester City future amid Sanchez rumours
|We want results, not lessons - no fear for Hudson´s New Zealand
|Ronaldo set for July court date in tax fraud case - reports
|Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco´s successor
|Atalanta determined to dictate conditions of Conti departure
|Sevilla keen on Banega reunion
|Karius determined to fight for Liverpool place
|Rafael Nadal pivotal in Asensio´s Madrid transfer, Perez reveals
|Messi in a league of his own and deserves Ballon d´Or, says Barca team-mate Digne
|Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud´s qualities
|Perez rubbishes talk of Manchester United deal for Morata
|Digne: Barca were better than LaLiga champions Madrid in 2016-17
|Madrid following Mbappe and Donnarumma but not interested in De Gea – Perez
|Perez: Real Madrid would´ve loved Lionel Messi at Bernabeu
|No Milan or PSG approach for Belotti, insist Torino
|Not good enough – Goal hero Rogic rues Australia loss
|Ronaldo only leaving if a club pays €1billion exit clause, insists Perez
|Low backs Leno to overcome Australia woe
|Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez