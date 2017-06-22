Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes new signing Mohamed Salah can achieve all his ambitions and win trophies at the highest level with Liverpool.

The Reds completed the signing of the winger, who has agreed a long-term contract, in an initial €42million deal from Roma on Thursday.

The transfer could eventually reach €50m if add-ons, structured around the performance of the player and Liverpool, are achieved.

Klopp hailed Salah's pace and hunger after the deal was completed and feels Liverpool can give the 25-year-old an opportunity to win top honours.

"He is an ambitious player who wants to win and win at the highest level; he knows he can fulfil those ambitions with Liverpool," Klopp told the club's website.

"He believes in what we are trying to do here at Liverpool and is extremely keen to be part of it. He is very excited about performing for our wonderful supporters.

"I welcome him and his family into our Liverpool family."

"Mohamed has the perfect mix of experience and potential - this is really exciting."



Klopp speaks: https://t.co/XFTfAI6SSb #AnnouncedSalah pic.twitter.com/E90bQjS4ta — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2017

Salah is Liverpool's second signing ahead of the 2017-18 season after the Reds snapped up Chelsea youngster Dominic Solanke, for whom the transfer fee will be set by a tribunal.

The Egypt winger has impressed for both Fiorentina and Roma in Italy since struggling for first-team opportunities in his last stint in England with Chelsea, who he joined from Basel in January 2014.

"He knows the Premier League, he has pedigree in the Champions League and he is one of the most important players for his country.

"His record in Italy has been outstanding and he possesses qualities that will enhance our team and squad. I have followed him since he emerged at Basel and he has matured into a really good player.

"His pace is incredible, he gives us more attacking threat and we are already strong in this area. I like that we will make it even more competitive.

"Most important though, for us, is that he is hungry, willing and eager to be even better and improve further."

Salah will wear the number 11 shirt at Anfield after the previous owner Roberto Firmino asked to become number nine.