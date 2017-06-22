No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc

Borussia Dortmund are not in negotiations with Barcelona about a transfer for Ousmane Dembele, says sporting director Michael Zorc.

Dembele is contracted to Dortmund until 2021 having joined from Rennes for an undisclosed fee ahead of the 2016-17 season, scoring six goals and supplying 12 assists in his debut Bundesliga campaign.

The France international's performances are said to have attracted interest from Barcelona. Reports in Spain and Germany claim he has agreed a five-year deal at Camp Nou and is waiting on an agreement between the clubs to complete a move.

However, Zorc denied the existence of such negotiations and insisted that Dembele will remain at Signal Iduna Park.

"Ousmane Dembele has a long-term contract and he is in our plans. There are no negotiations. Ous will play for BVB next season," Zorc told Funke-Mediengruppe.

Dembele revealed this month that Barca made contact with him prior to his move to Dortmund in 2016.