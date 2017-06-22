Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave

Marco Verratti wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona but the French giants are unwilling to sell, claimed former director of football Patrick Kluivert, who insisted the Italian midfielder is worth more than €100million.

Linked with a move away from PSG throughout the 2016-17 season, speculation is rife that Verratti is Barca's main transfer target.

Verratti is contracted until 2021 but the Italy international has made no secret of his desire to win trophies, after PSG were dethroned by Monaco in Ligue 1, while the French capital club suffered a demoralising Champions League last-16 exit.

And Kluivert – who left his role as PSG's director of football earlier in June – said Verratti wants to move to Camp Nou.

"I know the president very well. Verratti renewed last year for four years and I know that Verratti wants to come to Barca but PSG will not let him," Kluivert told La Sexta.

"It's going to be very difficult [for Barca to sign him].

"If a player is not happy in the end the one that decides are PSG."

It has been reported that Barca are prepared to spend between €70m and €80m for Verratti's services.

But Kluivert said: "Verratti's worth more than that. I think he's worth more than €100m."