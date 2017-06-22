Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter

Seeing Kasper Schmeichel play for Manchester United would be "a dream" for his father, Old Trafford icon Peter.

The Leicester City goalkeeper has been touted as a potential replacement for David de Gea, a reported target for Spanish and European champions Real Madrid.

Schmeichel Sr won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League during a hugely successful eight-season spell with United.

He said it would be "fantastic" to see his son – also a winner of England's top flight in 2015-16 – turn out regularly at Old Trafford, though he does not believe a departure from Leicester is required at the moment.

"It would be a dream", Schmeichel Sr told talkSPORT when asked if he would like to see his son in a United shirt.

"For me, trying to be as neutral and unbiased and not like a father, I think he has done well enough to convince everybody that he can play at the highest level.

"The doubts were there when he first got into the Premier League over whether he was good enough, but he proved that and in the Champions League last year I thought he did really well. If clubs need a really good goalkeeper, well he is somebody who can be trusted to do that.

"Having said that, I am crazy about Leicester, I am crazy about the owners - they are fantastic and really good for the Premier League. There is no shortage of will and money to make Leicester a top-four club, or at least top six, top eight. They are prepared to do that and that is a really interesting environment to play football in.

"There is no 'Kasper needs to move' kind of feel at the moment, but if an opportunity like that [moving to United] came around, that would be fantastic."