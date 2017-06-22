Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the Confederations Cup 2017 and collected a second man-of-the-match award after Portugal overcame hosts Russia 1-0 in Moscow.

In Wednesday's other Group A game, New Zealand threatened to cause a sensation when Chris Wood gave them a half-time lead against Mexico at Fisht Stadium.

But goals from Raul Jimenez and Oribe Peralta turned the contest around, while an unseemly melee involving both sets of players also set tongues wagging

Drama on the Black Sea coast, the afternoon in Russia's capital belonged to one man, who paid tribute to his team-mates on Instagram.

MUITO BEM EQUIPA A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jun 21, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Ronaldo also made the day of young fan Polina Haeredinova at Spartak Stadium, a lovely touch.

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt were anxious observers when their defender Carlos Salcedo left the field on a stretcher in Sochi, but they were on hand to congratulate their other Mexico star, Marco Fabian, after El Tri turned the contest around.

Along with his goal, Wood spurned a couple of other clear chances but the Leeds United striker was remaining upbeat.

Proud of the lads today! Showed what we are about. On another day we would have got more out of it. On to the next one. #confedscup2017 pic.twitter.com/5KHRtJZ4Te — Chris Wood (@officialcwood) June 21, 2017

Attention in Germany will focus on the world champions' clash with Chile in Kazan on Thursday, with Bayern Munich relishing Joshua Kimmich going head to head with club team-mate Arturo Vidal.

Australia's Instagram account appeared to be malfunctioning as they posted to promote the clash with Cameroon in St Petersburg but click through and check out how they were just being arty all along.