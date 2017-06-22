Related

China U20s set to play in German league

22 June 2017 14:07

China's Under-20 team are set compete in the fourth tier of Germany next season as they look to step up their preparations for 2020 Olympic Games.

According to a report by Bild, a deal between the Football Associations of China and Germany that will see the youth team join the Regionalliga Sudwest from the 2017-18 season is close to being finalised.

With only 19 teams in the division, the addition of the China U20s would avoid one club going without a fixture each matchday.

"All 19 clubs in the league have signalled their approval for the Chinese to play, so I see the project in a good position," said Felix Wiedemann, managing director of the Regionalliga Sudwest, to Bild.

It is claimed the Chinese FA will pay each club €15,000 per game, with all matches to be played at the respective home of the German team.

"The clubs are in favour of the idea," DFB vice-president Ronny Zimmerman told Kicker.

"The planned co-operation with China is well-known and of course we need good content for it, so we have to see if the idea comes to fruition."

Facebook