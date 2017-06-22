Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan

Arsenal have confirmed Takuma Asano will be playing on loan at Stuttgart again during the 2017-18 campaign.

The 22-year-old attacker joined Arsenal from Sanfrecce Hiroshima in July 2016, but has yet to feature at Emirates Stadium due to work permit issues.

He already spent last term on loan at the German side, helping them win promotion back to the Bundesliga, and he has now re-joined Stuttgart for an additional season.

The Japan international netted four times in 26 league appearances for Stuttgart in 2016-17 as they were crowned 2. Bundesliga champions.

The highlight of his season came on April 9 when he netted twice to help Stuttgart to a 2-0 win over Karlsruher.