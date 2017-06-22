Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi

Juan Antonio Pizzi described Alexis Sanchez's record-breaking goal for Chile as "very special" after the Arsenal forward made history at the Confederations Cup.
Sanchez's sixth-minute strike against Germany, taking advantage of a mistake from Gunners team-mate Shkodran Mustafi, made him Chile's outright record goalscorer, passing Marcelo Salas to reach 38 international goals.
Eduardo Vargas then hit the crossbar for Pizzi's men, but Lars Stindl struck for the second consecutive game before half-time, which proved to be the final goal of a 1-1 Kazan draw that leaves both sides waiting to secure their progress to the semi-finals.
"Alexis scored a very special goal because he is now the top scorer ever for Chile," Pizzi told reporters. "That is very important.
"It was a game of a really high level. There were two teams on the pitch who have a very strong game-plan and I think that is very attractive for the players and spectators.
"Our games are quite intense, we both want to win every game. Sometimes this competitiveness lets us win but sometimes we can only draw.
"You can see how we sometimes blocked each other, especially in front of goal. However, I think the result fits both teams. The players all played very, very well. The opposition have an incredible team, even though they have very young players, and we were able to compete with them toe-to-toe.
"Now we need to rest and recover. We made a huge effort, especially in the first half. We really tried to recover the ball as much as possible while Germany played a different style. They blocked certain spaces but always in their half of the pitch."
He's done it... it's a milestone goal for @Alexis_Sanchez !— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 22, 2017
Congratulations #ElNinoMaravilla - we're all very proud of you pic.twitter.com/bhQ5mZX8bk
Chile, who now need a point against Australia in their final match to be sure of a spot in the last four, were the better side in the first half, but made less of an impression after the break.
Pizzi said: "I'm quite sure that wasn't because we were happy with a draw but we were quite exhausted from the efforts we made before. We made a lot of sacrifices in the first half.
"Both teams respect each other very much and of course the intensity went down. However, I must say that we tried to get to their half as much as possible, even in the second half. Germany also tried to make us nervous and create situations to score.
"We will pick the best options for Australia on Sunday based on how the players recover, but we won't change our game-plan because it has been very successful.
"It's impossible to achieve perfection – that is one of the beauties of football. Our small mistake let Germany score, but we think this point is very important."
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet
|Sanchez refuses to offer Arsenal future update
|Confederations Cup Diary: Summer ´snow´ and Ronaldo mural explained
|Alexis Sanchez´s record-breaking goal ´very special´, says Pizzi
|Super Sanchez and Chile thwarted by Germany but World Cup ambitions firmly on track
|Salah can win at the highest level with Liverpool, says Klopp
|The life of a front player - Cameroon boss Broos reflects on Aboubakar horror show
|Liverpool complete €42m Salah signing
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Cameroon identified Ryan weakness, Zambo Anguissa reveals
|Germany 1 Chile 1: Stindl denies record-breaker Sanchez
|Real Madrid reject Mourinho contract allegations
|Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile´s all-time top goalscorer with Germany strike
|Shaqiri to Roma? Stoke have ´no plans´ to sell
|Bad moon rising for Postecoglou as Australia stumble again
|Mexico v Russia: Cherchesov ready for ´final´ with last-four spot at stake
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Mainz sign Germany keeper Adler
|Man Utd target Morata sets out aim for ´busy´ 2018
|Balotelli ´ready to make financial effort´ for Nice stay
|Cameroon 1 Australia 1: VAR in the spotlight again as Socceroos claim controversial point
|Santos staying positive as Lucas Lima to Barcelona rumours swirl
|Arsenal extend Asano´s Stuttgart loan
|New Zealand v Portugal: Pepe urges Selecao to be faithful to their style
|No negotiations with Barcelona for Dembele - Dortmund´s Zorc
|World Cup in Russia will be safe and successful, vows sports minister
|Kazan mayor promises World Cup Messi mural to rival Ronaldo´s
|China U20s set to play in German league
|Dortmund defender Guerreiro´s injury downgraded to bruising
|Shanghai SIPG star Oscar handed eight-game ban
|Cavani one of best strikers on planet - Di Maria
|Guerreiro confirms fracture, ruled out of Confederations Cup remainder
|He´s human we´ve all been there - Rojas defends New Zealand skipper Wood
|Kasper Schmeichel at Man Utd would be ´a dream´ for dad Peter
|Borussia Dortmund move for Barcelona wonderkid Lee
|Barcelona move for Vitinho approved by Palmeiras boss Cuca
|Leipzig will not let ´top performers´ Forsberg and Keita leave
|Bruma behaviour even worse than Ibrahimovic - Tudor
|Schick undergoes Juventus medical
|Dortmund invite Aubameyang offers
|Arsenal need Sanchez and Ozil – Pires urges pair to stay
|MLS Review: Orlando snatch last-gasp draw, Minnesota upstage Timbers in wild clash
|Pires talks up Arsenal move for Mbappe
|Kluivert: Verratti wants to join Barca but PSG won´t let him leave
|CAF Champions League Review: USM Alger go top, Zanaco stay unbeaten
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo makes fan´s day with Australia on the tiles
|Berlusconi: I would´ve been able to keep Donnarumma at Milan
|Salcedo ruled out of Confederations Cup due to shoulder injury
|Garcia: Madrid would be fine without Ronaldo
|I could have had three - New Zealand´s Wood rues missed chances
|Donnarumma cannot say no to Real Madrid – Cassano on AC Milan keeper´s decision
|Osorio apologises for foul-mouthed outburst in ´almost violent´ Mexico win
|Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany
|Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
|Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
|Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
|We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?