Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!

Arturo Vidal says Chile have everything in place to win trophies for the next 10 years – and the Bayern Munich star wants to be at the heart of it.

The 30-year-old has played an integral role in Chile's triumphs at the 2015 Copa America and the Centenario tournament a year later, with Juan Antonio Pizzi's side having climbed to fourth in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Vidal believes La Roja have the quality to win the Confederations Cup in Russia and challenge for next year's World Cup as part of a decade-long period of dominance in international football.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's meeting with Germany in Kazan, he told a news conference: "I'm very happy about what's been said about myself and the national team. We've won two competitions that were quite good in South America.

"I don't know if it's the best moment in my career but I hope to keep improving.

"I hope I can play for many years to come but right now we can achieve a lot. We can win this tournament, fight for the World Cup and we have the Copa America.

"We have good players and a good coach. We have everything we need to keep winning. I hope I can do so for many years to come, at least until I'm 40!"

Vidal was part of the side that were beaten 1-0 by Germany in a friendly match in Stuttgart in March 2014 and the former Juventus man feels that was a key moment in Chile's recent development.

"I think the team is more mature," he said. "We played against Germany before in 2014 in Stuttgart and we showed that we wanted to achieve big things. They won 1-0 but they had a very good impression of what we could do.

"That was a turning point. We started believing in ourselves, we did well in Brazil [at the World Cup] and we won two Copas. We're quite aggressive and we play strongly against every team.

"Every single national-team game is important for me. I like to give my best in every game. This tournament is very important for us, it's a dream to be here and it would be a real dream to win it.

"We're quite similar, we're both very fast, we press a lot. It'll be a great game. It's a little strange to play Germany after playing there for two years but I'm really happy to have this opportunity."