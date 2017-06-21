Related

Article

Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?

21 June 2017 01:42

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is open to signing Mario Balotelli if star forward Andrea Belotti leaves as expected.

Balotelli, 26, is linked with several clubs after a fine campaign with Nice, where he scored 17 goals in all competitions.

Belotti, meanwhile, is reportedly a target for Manchester United after a prolific season that saw him net 26 Serie A goals.

Should Belotti depart, Mihajlovic would consider reuniting with Balotelli after the pair worked together at AC Milan in 2015-16.

"Balotelli to Turin? I'd take him," he told Sky Italia.

"I got him to Milan. Why not?"

Balotelli scored just one goal in 20 league games – eight of which were starts – during his 2015-16 season at Milan.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 38 +50 91
2 Roma 38 +52 87
3 Napoli 38 +55 86
4 Atalanta 38 +21 72
5 Lazio 38 +23 70
6 Milan 38 +12 63
7 Internazionale 38 +23 62
8 Fiorentina 38 +6 60
9 Torino 38 +5 53
10 Sampdoria 38 -6 48
11 Cagliari 38 -21 47
12 Sassuolo 38 -5 46
13 Udinese 38 -9 45
14 Chievo 38 -18 43
15 Bologna 38 -18 41
16 Genoa 38 -26 36
17 Crotone 38 -24 34
18 Empoli 38 -32 32
19 Palermo 38 -44 26
20 Pescara 38 -44 18

