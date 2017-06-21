Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback

Oribe Peralta scored a dramatic winner as Mexico came from behind to defeat New Zealand 2-1 in Sochi and move top of Confederations Cup Group A.
After Juan Carlos Osorio made eight changes to Mexico's team, it looked like he would pay the price when Chris Wood gave New Zealand a shock first-half lead, the first time his country have scored in six Confederations Cup matches.
But Raul Jimenez's third goal in his last four internationals brought Osorio's men back on level terms after the break and Peralta's winner ensured El Tri secured victory despite star striker Javier Hernandez remaining on the substitutes' bench.
Mexico, winners of the tournament in 1999, now know a point in their final match against Russia – who lost to Portugal earlier on Wednesday – will ensure they reach the semi-finals.
New Zealand, meanwhile, crash out after a heart-breaking defeat, Ryan Thomas hitting the crossbar late on. They are yet to taste victory in 11 Confederations Cup matches.
They cannot catch Mexico or Portugal – both of whom are on four points – going into their last match against the European champions on Saturday.
In an even start to the match, Giovani dos Santos was denied by a superb Thomas block after a swift Mexico counter-attack, while New Zealand's Tommy Smith had a header saved by Alfredo Talavera at the other end.
There was then huge controversy as New Zealand squandered a brilliant opportunity. Wood fended off a challenge from Carlos Salcedo and was left unmarked 18 yards out, but was unable to beat Talavera, who got down to make an impressive save.
Salcedo was injured in the incident and left the field on a stretcher as Osorio fumed on the touchline, with Hector Moreno – scorer of Mexico's late equaliser against Portugal last time out – brought on.
New Zealand were not to be denied, though, taking the lead three minutes before the break. A poor defensive clearance from Nestor Araujo led to Clayton Lewis slipping a slick pass through for Wood to finish with a first-time, right-footed strike past Talavera from 12 yards.
Chris Wood's goal for @NZ_Football is their first in the #ConfedCup in 555 minutes.— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 21, 2017
Could it be the winner in Sochi? #MEXNZL pic.twitter.com/14dX5OWkqo
Mexico brought on Hector Herrera after the interval and piled on the pressure early in the second half, Giovani firing over from a glorious chance after a move that had seen Javier Aquino impressively denied by Stefan Marinovic's sharp save.
El Tri did equalise in the 54th minute, Aquino charging down the left and linking up with Marco Fabian, who in turn found Jimenez, with the striker's shot on the turn taking a slight deflection and proving too hot for Marinovic to handle.
Diego Reyes had a header saved as Mexico's pressure continued before their third substitution saw Moreno replaced by Rafael Marquez.
@RafaMarquezMX's appearance in #MEXNZL pits him against Dane Ingham - who was just 58 days old when the Mexican won the 1999 #ConfedCup! pic.twitter.com/fzyjkTW6CA— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 21, 2017
Mexico completed the comeback with 18 minutes remaining, the impressive Aquino getting all the way to the byline and cutting back for Peralta to beat Marinovic at his near post from seven yards
Smith had a close-range header saved for New Zealand before Jurgen Damm fired just over after his superb solo run at the other end threatened to seal victory.
Thomas curled a magnificent late strike against the bar from the edge of the area in the closing stages with New Zealand's last major chance.
Mexico were denied a third when Smith made an impressive goal-line clearance after Jimenez had fired a shot past Marinovic.
Tempers frayed on both sides before the conclusion of a contest filled with incident, a rift caused by Michael Boxall's challenge on Herrera leading to three yellow cards after a VAR review as Mexico ultimately prevailed to move a step closer to the last four.
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?
|Manchester United in the clear over Pogba transfer as Juventus face disciplinary proceedings
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill philosophical in defeat and Moss quizzed
|Confederations Cup Diary: Gluttonous journalists, empty seats and Russia´s helping hands
|Adarabioyo signs new Manchester City deal
|New Zealand´s Smith ready for Ronaldo after Neymar torment
|Parlour urges Arsenal to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Mexico boss Osorio tries to dispel row over homophobic chant
|Mourinho ´in compliance´ with all his tax obligations
|Dugarry slams Barcelona over Verratti pursuit
|Santos bristles when quizzed on Portugal´s style
|Mexico star Lozano cherishing ´special moment´ of PSV move
|Pepe dodges questions on Ronaldo future
|Danilo: Every mistake at Real Madrid goes viral
|Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig given green light to play in Champions League
|Talk away! Cherchesov happy to let Russia players discuss transfer matters
|Gremio expect Luan exit as Premier League clubs circle
|Bellerin unimpressed by levels of professionalism at Barcelona´s La Masia
|Smolov: Russia don´t need Ronaldo
|Nordtveit leaves West Ham for Hoffenheim
|Germany v Chile: Low wants improvement against ´top-class´ Copa America holders
|Pulisic not interested in Bayern move
|Ryan supports Postecoglou with Australia´s back three under scrutiny
|Rooney achievements ´under-appreciated´ - Crouch
|Cameroon v Australia: Behich takes heart from display against Germany ahead of crucial Group B clash
|Ferdinand hoping Manchester United can seal Ronaldo return
|Bennell charged with 14 further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse
|Mourinho accused of tax fraud
|Aguero focused on Manchester City future amid Sanchez rumours
|We want results, not lessons - no fear for Hudson´s New Zealand
|Ronaldo set for July court date in tax fraud case - reports
|Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco´s successor
|Atalanta determined to dictate conditions of Conti departure
|Sevilla keen on Banega reunion
|Karius determined to fight for Liverpool place
|Rafael Nadal pivotal in Asensio´s Madrid transfer, Perez reveals
|Messi in a league of his own and deserves Ballon d´Or, says Barca team-mate Digne
|Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud´s qualities
|Perez rubbishes talk of Manchester United deal for Morata
|Digne: Barca were better than LaLiga champions Madrid in 2016-17
|Madrid following Mbappe and Donnarumma but not interested in De Gea – Perez
|Perez: Real Madrid would´ve loved Lionel Messi at Bernabeu
|No Milan or PSG approach for Belotti, insist Torino
|Not good enough – Goal hero Rogic rues Australia loss
|Ronaldo only leaving if a club pays €1billion exit clause, insists Perez
|Low backs Leno to overcome Australia woe
|Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez
|Confederations Cup Diary: Sochi gets to Goretzka and Messi stops by St Petersburg
|Digne rubbishes Barcelona exit talk
|Actions speak louder than words for Germany captain Draxler
|Chile a different level to Australia - Low warns Germany youngsters
|Maradona: I wish Ronaldo was Argentine
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Vidal´s boot bugbear, Cahill´s blast from the past and power naps f
|Germany far too good, says Australia boss Postecoglou
|VAR is the future, insists FIFA president Infantino
|PSV sign Lozano from Pachuca
|Wolfsburg complete €10m Dimata deal
|Germany in safe hands with Low´s next generation
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Swansea keen on Chelsea youngster Abraham
|Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race
|Pele: Neymar and Jesus not enough on their own to win World Cup
|Ballack expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
|Russia v Portugal: Smolov plays down hero status
|Mexico v New Zealand: Hernandez keen to reap rewards of Portugal late show
|Celtic could face Linfield as crunch time looms for UEFA´s Red Bull dilemma
|Bayern dismiss ´duck of the day´ Ronaldo rumours
|Raiola claims Balotelli could stay at Nice
|Blatter claims football´s ´culture´ to blame for Ronaldo tax scrutiny
|Disappointed as never before - Lewandowski´s agent restates Bayern snub fury
|David Silva: I´m retiring if I win the Champions League
|Blatter sought Nobel Peace Prize for FIFA
|Fassone: Donnarumma and Raiola have cost Milan €100m
|WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising
|Melbourne City appoint former Wigan and United boss Joyce
|Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2: Late Wright-Phillips brace sinks hosts
|Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021
|Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma
|Cameroon boss Broos proud despite Chile defeat
|Pizzi hails decisive Sanchez
|Pizzi: VAR affected Chile players mentally
|Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash