Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta

Giuseppe Marotta has reiterated that Juventus are monitoring Gianluigi Donnarumma's situation after the teenage prodigy announced his decision not to sign a contract extension at AC Milan.

Already a Serie A regular and capped by Italy at full international level, the 18-year-old goalkeeper is not willing to remain at San Siro beyond the expiry of his deal in June 2018.

That leaves the Rossoneri needing to sell their prized asset during the close season or risk losing him for nothing.

Having won the last six league titles, Juve are Italian football's dominant force and actively seeking a long-term successor to 39-year-old Azzurri great Gianluigi Buffon.

Marotta last weekend claimed Juve are not prioritising a bid for Donnarumma, but would "have a duty to try to get him" should the sought-after young talent become available.

Speaking to Mediaset Premium, the chief executive claimed it is the press who are fuelling the links between the shot-stopper and Massimiliano Allegri's Scudetto holders.

"You are the ones who have been giving a daily update on what is happening between agent, player and Milan," he said.

"If these are the rules, then we have to take them into consideration.

"I can only say that we have taken what has happened [between Milan and Donnarumma] into account."

Marotta also indicated Juve could be willing to consider sanctioning the departure of Alex Sandro, who has already been the subject of a bid from Chelsea, according to the Turin giants.

"A substantial offer has arrived," he said.

"We have no intention of selling anyone, but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go, because we don't keep anyone against their will.

"But at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave."