Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland

Maybe Mexico should have recognised an ominous sign from the sparsely populated stands of Fisht Stadium after 15 minutes of their rollercoaster 2-1 win over New Zealand
As the action drifted, fans decided to entertain themselves. Surely a Mexican wave, given the participants? That would have to wait.
Fittingly, given the misery Chris Wood threatened to inflict upon Juan Carlos Osorio's side, many supporters launched into a 'Viking' thunderclap – the craze that charmed the world during Iceland's remarkable run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
The background tumult to one upset story looked for a while like it would precede another and Anthony Hudson's industrious side did more than a little to bring to mind the exploits of Lars Lagerback and Heimir Hallgrimsson's over-achievers.
Decked out in an all-black strip made famous by New Zealand's rugby union team, Hudson's men played with some of the fearlessness associated with their country's more famous sporting standard-bearers.
Wood should have scored before he did and might have done so again shortly afterwards. Mexico were flattered by a 1-0 deficit at the interval and there will be withering criticism across the Atlantic for Osorio.
The Columbian coach is a staunch advocate of a rotation system that is treated sceptically by many of El Tri's faithful. Sending out a side displaying eight changes from the opening 2-2 draw against Portugal, and who played like strangers for the opening 45 minutes, will do him no favours in that regard.
His decision to introduce Hector Herrera at half-time did prove pivotal, the Porto midfielder lending a structure and tempo to Mexico's play that was entirely absent before he arrived.
Another Primeira Liga player, Benfica's Raul Jimenez, blasted a 54th-minute equaliser through the hands of New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic before the seasoned Oribe Peralta broke the hearts of New Zealand's players, staff and the handful of fans who made the trip from St Petersburg to Sochi following the opening loss to the hosts.
The tournament outsiders last beat a nation outside Oceania eight years ago and that wait is likely to go on after they say farewell to Russia with a closing group game against Portugal.
Chris Wood's goal for @NZ_Football is their first in the #ConfedCup in 555 minutes.— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 21, 2017
Could it be the winner in Sochi? #MEXNZL pic.twitter.com/14dX5OWkqo
Nevertheless, Hudson and his players should take plenty of heart from prompting a fiercely competitive match where one was not expected.
The stage fright that afflicted them in St Petersburg was nowhere to be seen and they took the game to a beleaguered Mexico.
At right wing-back, 18-year-old Dane Ingham went about his task tirelessly, while fellow youngster Clayton Lewis shone alongside PEC Zwolle's Ryan Thomas in midfield.
Perhaps anticipating a backs-to-the-wall approach from their opponents, Mexico found themselves getting picked apart with surprising regularity. They were spared by Wood leaving a portion of the form that helped him to 30 goals for Leeds United last season back in West Yorkshire.
The hulking striker finished Thomas' clipped throughball with aplomb in the 42nd minute but spurned two other one-on-ones – the latter immediately before Jimenez's leveller.
Quicksilver winger Javier Aquino was Mexico's best player and he claimed his second assist by brilliantly creating Peralta's winner, but New Zealand were not done.
Far from collapsing to a heavier loss, they charged back at a side ranked 78 places above them. Thomas rattled the bar and Marinovic found himself in the opposition penalty area during an absurdly frantic period of injury time that featured a mass on-field brawl.
New Zealand are likely to find themselves as huge underdogs again in a play-off to reach Russia 2018 against a CONMEBOL nation. They should bottle some of what they showed in Sochi and you never know. Just ask Iceland.
|Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
|Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
|Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
|We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
|Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
|Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
|Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
|Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
|Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
|Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
|Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
|Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
|Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
|Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
|Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
|Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
|Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
|Barcelona set to land big-name targets
|Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
|Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
|Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
|Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
|Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
|Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
|Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
|Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
|Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
|Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
|Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
|CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
|Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
|He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
|Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?
|Manchester United in the clear over Pogba transfer as Juventus face disciplinary proceedings
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill philosophical in defeat and Moss quizzed
|Confederations Cup Diary: Gluttonous journalists, empty seats and Russia´s helping hands
|Adarabioyo signs new Manchester City deal
|New Zealand´s Smith ready for Ronaldo after Neymar torment
|Parlour urges Arsenal to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain
|Mexico boss Osorio tries to dispel row over homophobic chant
|Mourinho ´in compliance´ with all his tax obligations
|Dugarry slams Barcelona over Verratti pursuit
|Santos bristles when quizzed on Portugal´s style
|Mexico star Lozano cherishing ´special moment´ of PSV move
|Pepe dodges questions on Ronaldo future
|Danilo: Every mistake at Real Madrid goes viral
|Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig given green light to play in Champions League
|Talk away! Cherchesov happy to let Russia players discuss transfer matters
|Gremio expect Luan exit as Premier League clubs circle
|Bellerin unimpressed by levels of professionalism at Barcelona´s La Masia
|Smolov: Russia don´t need Ronaldo
|Nordtveit leaves West Ham for Hoffenheim
|Germany v Chile: Low wants improvement against ´top-class´ Copa America holders
|Pulisic not interested in Bayern move
|Ryan supports Postecoglou with Australia´s back three under scrutiny
|Rooney achievements ´under-appreciated´ - Crouch
|Cameroon v Australia: Behich takes heart from display against Germany ahead of crucial Group B clash
|Ferdinand hoping Manchester United can seal Ronaldo return
|Bennell charged with 14 further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse
|Mourinho accused of tax fraud
|Aguero focused on Manchester City future amid Sanchez rumours
|We want results, not lessons - no fear for Hudson´s New Zealand
|Ronaldo set for July court date in tax fraud case - reports
|Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco´s successor
|Atalanta determined to dictate conditions of Conti departure
|Sevilla keen on Banega reunion
|Karius determined to fight for Liverpool place
|Rafael Nadal pivotal in Asensio´s Madrid transfer, Perez reveals
|Messi in a league of his own and deserves Ballon d´Or, says Barca team-mate Digne
|Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud´s qualities
|Perez rubbishes talk of Manchester United deal for Morata
|Digne: Barca were better than LaLiga champions Madrid in 2016-17
|Madrid following Mbappe and Donnarumma but not interested in De Gea – Perez
|Perez: Real Madrid would´ve loved Lionel Messi at Bernabeu
|No Milan or PSG approach for Belotti, insist Torino
|Not good enough – Goal hero Rogic rues Australia loss
|Ronaldo only leaving if a club pays €1billion exit clause, insists Perez
|Low backs Leno to overcome Australia woe
|Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez