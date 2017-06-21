Related

Article

Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland

21 June 2017 22:33

Maybe Mexico should have recognised an ominous sign from the sparsely populated stands of Fisht Stadium after 15 minutes of their rollercoaster 2-1 win over New Zealand

As the action drifted, fans decided to entertain themselves. Surely a Mexican wave, given the participants? That would have to wait.

Fittingly, given the misery Chris Wood threatened to inflict upon Juan Carlos Osorio's side, many supporters launched into a 'Viking' thunderclap – the craze that charmed the world during Iceland's remarkable run to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.

The background tumult to one upset story looked for a while like it would precede another and Anthony Hudson's industrious side did more than a little to bring to mind the exploits of Lars Lagerback and Heimir Hallgrimsson's over-achievers.

Decked out in an all-black strip made famous by New Zealand's rugby union team, Hudson's men played with some of the fearlessness associated with their country's more famous sporting standard-bearers.

Wood should have scored before he did and might have done so again shortly afterwards. Mexico were flattered by a 1-0 deficit at the interval and there will be withering criticism across the Atlantic for Osorio.

The Columbian coach is a staunch advocate of a rotation system that is treated sceptically by many of El Tri's faithful. Sending out a side displaying eight changes from the opening 2-2 draw against Portugal, and who played like strangers for the opening 45 minutes, will do him no favours in that regard.

His decision to introduce Hector Herrera at half-time did prove pivotal, the Porto midfielder lending a structure and tempo to Mexico's play that was entirely absent before he arrived.

Another Primeira Liga player, Benfica's Raul Jimenez, blasted a 54th-minute equaliser through the hands of New Zealand goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic before the seasoned Oribe Peralta broke the hearts of New Zealand's players, staff and the handful of fans who made the trip from St Petersburg to Sochi following the opening loss to the hosts.

The tournament outsiders last beat a nation outside Oceania eight years ago and that wait is likely to go on after they say farewell to Russia with a closing group game against Portugal.

Nevertheless, Hudson and his players should take plenty of heart from prompting a fiercely competitive match where one was not expected.

The stage fright that afflicted them in St Petersburg was nowhere to be seen and they took the game to a beleaguered Mexico.

At right wing-back, 18-year-old Dane Ingham went about his task tirelessly, while fellow youngster Clayton Lewis shone alongside PEC Zwolle's Ryan Thomas in midfield.

Perhaps anticipating a backs-to-the-wall approach from their opponents, Mexico found themselves getting picked apart with surprising regularity. They were spared by Wood leaving a portion of the form that helped him to 30 goals for Leeds United last season back in West Yorkshire.

The hulking striker finished Thomas' clipped throughball with aplomb in the 42nd minute but spurned two other one-on-ones – the latter immediately before Jimenez's leveller.

Quicksilver winger Javier Aquino was Mexico's best player and he claimed his second assist by brilliantly creating Peralta's winner, but New Zealand were not done.

Far from collapsing to a heavier loss, they charged back at a side ranked 78 places above them. Thomas rattled the bar and Marinovic found himself in the opposition penalty area during an absurdly frantic period of injury time that featured a mass on-field brawl.

New Zealand are likely to find themselves as huge underdogs again in a play-off to reach Russia 2018 against a CONMEBOL nation. They should bottle some of what they showed in Sochi and you never know. Just ask Iceland.

Sponsored links

Thursday 22 June

00:08 Confederations Cup Diary: Eto´o´s camouflage tux, New Zealand´s only journalist and a weird Germany

Wednesday 21 June

23:53 Nobody is indispensable – Figo thinks Real Madrid could cope with Ronaldo exit
23:50 Juventus taking Donnarumma events ´into account´, says Marotta
23:41 Ronaldo right to snub media - Santos
23:00 We lost Ronaldo, but it´s not just us - Cherchesov
22:44 Portugal fear broken leg for Raphael Guerreiro
22:33 Bold New Zealand scare Mexico and stir memories of Iceland
22:06 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
21:40 Ronaldo skips questions following Portugal victory
21:07 Mexico 2 New Zealand 1: Peralta completes dramatic comeback
20:59 Borussia Monchengladbach sign Oxford on loan
20:34 Vidal: I hope I win Chile trophies until I´m 40!
20:19 Sanchez to face Germany but still no Bravo
19:56 Postecoglou ´over the moon´ with Australia criticism
19:27 Sorry Fedor, every team needs a Ronaldo!
18:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
18:48 Juventus confirm imminent Dani Alves exit amid Man City reports
18:25 Di Maria fined €2m for tax fraud but avoids jail after guilty plea
18:25 Can wants Germany to ´neutralise´ Sanchez
17:52 Russia 0 Portugal 1: Ronaldo the difference for European champions
17:22 Ter Stegen to start for Germany against Chile but Low rules out big changes
17:13 Monaco snap up Barcelona prospect Mboula
16:22 Barcelona set to land big-name targets
16:04 Bayern issue Lewandowski warning amid Chelsea, Manchester United links
15:13 Deulofeu to AC Milan ´very difficult´ - agent
14:22 Ginter considered retiring after Dortmund bomb attack
13:47 Tedesco set European target after taking Schalke helm
13:35 Villarreal sign Fernandez on permanent deal
12:13 Cameroon boss Broos hits out at Confederations Cup organisation
11:26 Bonucci denies Champions League final bust-up with Dybala
10:39 Sunderland host Derby in EFL opener
09:47 Noble urges West Ham to strengthen
09:06 Jurgen Klinsmann´s son to train with Hertha Berlin
06:57 Donnarumma should stay at Milan, says Mihajlovic
03:24 CAF Champions League Review: Al Merreikh, Vita Club secure crucial wins
02:54 Boca Juniors win 32nd Argentine title
02:15 He is extraordinary – Mustafi hopes Sanchez stays at Arsenal
01:42 Mihajlovic: Balotelli to Torino? Why not?

Tuesday 20 June

23:52 Manchester United in the clear over Pogba transfer as Juventus face disciplinary proceedings
22:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill philosophical in defeat and Moss quizzed
22:11 Confederations Cup Diary: Gluttonous journalists, empty seats and Russia´s helping hands
22:11 Adarabioyo signs new Manchester City deal
21:25 New Zealand´s Smith ready for Ronaldo after Neymar torment
21:11 Parlour urges Arsenal to keep Oxlade-Chamberlain
21:06 Mexico boss Osorio tries to dispel row over homophobic chant
20:51 Mourinho ´in compliance´ with all his tax obligations
20:06 Dugarry slams Barcelona over Verratti pursuit
19:39 Santos bristles when quizzed on Portugal´s style
19:07 Mexico star Lozano cherishing ´special moment´ of PSV move
18:55 Pepe dodges questions on Ronaldo future
18:42 Danilo: Every mistake at Real Madrid goes viral
18:16 Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig given green light to play in Champions League
18:00 Talk away! Cherchesov happy to let Russia players discuss transfer matters
17:46 Gremio expect Luan exit as Premier League clubs circle
17:45 Bellerin unimpressed by levels of professionalism at Barcelona´s La Masia
17:42 Smolov: Russia don´t need Ronaldo
17:12 Nordtveit leaves West Ham for Hoffenheim
16:44 Germany v Chile: Low wants improvement against ´top-class´ Copa America holders
16:37 Pulisic not interested in Bayern move
16:00 Ryan supports Postecoglou with Australia´s back three under scrutiny
15:59 Rooney achievements ´under-appreciated´ - Crouch
15:45 Cameroon v Australia: Behich takes heart from display against Germany ahead of crucial Group B clash
15:03 Ferdinand hoping Manchester United can seal Ronaldo return
14:12 Bennell charged with 14 further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse
14:03 Mourinho accused of tax fraud
13:59 Aguero focused on Manchester City future amid Sanchez rumours
13:42 We want results, not lessons - no fear for Hudson´s New Zealand
13:11 Ronaldo set for July court date in tax fraud case - reports
12:59 Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco´s successor
12:22 Atalanta determined to dictate conditions of Conti departure
11:56 Sevilla keen on Banega reunion
11:06 Karius determined to fight for Liverpool place
10:32 Rafael Nadal pivotal in Asensio´s Madrid transfer, Perez reveals
10:30 Messi in a league of his own and deserves Ballon d´Or, says Barca team-mate Digne
10:00 Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud´s qualities
09:13 Perez rubbishes talk of Manchester United deal for Morata
08:28 Digne: Barca were better than LaLiga champions Madrid in 2016-17
03:13 Madrid following Mbappe and Donnarumma but not interested in De Gea – Perez
02:25 Perez: Real Madrid would´ve loved Lionel Messi at Bernabeu
02:10 No Milan or PSG approach for Belotti, insist Torino
01:07 Not good enough – Goal hero Rogic rues Australia loss
00:43 Ronaldo only leaving if a club pays €1billion exit clause, insists Perez
00:33 Low backs Leno to overcome Australia woe
00:26 Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez

Liga MX table

# Team MP D P
1 América 0 +0 0
2 Atlas 0 +0 0
3 Cruz Azul 0 +0 0
4 Guadalajara 0 +0 0
5 León 0 +0 0
6 Lobos BUAP 0 +0 0
7 Monterrey 0 +0 0
8 Morelia 0 +0 0
9 Necaxa 0 +0 0
10 Pachuca 0 +0 0
11 Puebla 0 +0 0
12 Pumas UNAM 0 +0 0
13 Querétaro 0 +0 0
14 Santos Laguna 0 +0 0
15 Tigres UANL 0 +0 0
16 Tijuana 0 +0 0
17 Toluca 0 +0 0
18 Veracruz 0 +0 0

Facebook