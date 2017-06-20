Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez feels Zinedine Zidane has developed into the best coach in the world since taking charge of the Santiago Bernabeu side.
Zidane replaced Rafael Benitez as the man in charge at Madrid in January 2016 and has guided them to back-to-back Champions League titles, while also winning LaLiga for the first time since 2011-12.
Perez is impressed with Zidane's development over the past 18 months and is optimistic about Madrid's future.
"Real Madrid have once again done something that nobody else has achieved to date," Perez said at a ceremony held in the presidential box at the Bernabeu after he assumed his position of re-elected Madrid president.
"We have built a legendary team featuring the best international and Spanish players, in which our academy also enjoys a prominent role. We are a team led by Zidane, a symbolic figure for Madridismo, who in a short space of time has become the best coach in the world.
"We are embarking on a new term after having experienced one of the best seasons in our history. My dedication and commitment will always be there as I seek to maintain the club's values and secure as many pieces of silverware as possible. We will work hard to ensure that Real Madrid are named the best club of this new century.
"Our club is, and should be, one where the utmost is demanded, because the dreams of our members and supporters are the only things that define the direction we take. We have to give our best to make sure that this club lives up to its past."
|Confederations Cup Diary: Sochi gets to Goretzka and Messi stops by St Petersburg
|Digne rubbishes Barcelona exit talk
|Actions speak louder than words for Germany captain Draxler
|Chile a different level to Australia - Low warns Germany youngsters
|Maradona: I wish Ronaldo was Argentine
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Vidal´s boot bugbear, Cahill´s blast from the past and power naps f
|Germany far too good, says Australia boss Postecoglou
|VAR is the future, insists FIFA president Infantino
|PSV sign Lozano from Pachuca
|Wolfsburg complete €10m Dimata deal
|Germany in safe hands with Low´s next generation
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Swansea keen on Chelsea youngster Abraham
|Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race
|Pele: Neymar and Jesus not enough on their own to win World Cup
|Ballack expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
|Russia v Portugal: Smolov plays down hero status
|Mexico v New Zealand: Hernandez keen to reap rewards of Portugal late show
|Celtic could face Linfield as crunch time looms for UEFA´s Red Bull dilemma
|Bayern dismiss ´duck of the day´ Ronaldo rumours
|Raiola claims Balotelli could stay at Nice
|Blatter claims football´s ´culture´ to blame for Ronaldo tax scrutiny
|Disappointed as never before - Lewandowski´s agent restates Bayern snub fury
|David Silva: I´m retiring if I win the Champions League
|Blatter sought Nobel Peace Prize for FIFA
|Fassone: Donnarumma and Raiola have cost Milan €100m
|WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising
|Melbourne City appoint former Wigan and United boss Joyce
|Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2: Late Wright-Phillips brace sinks hosts
|Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021
|Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma
|Cameroon boss Broos proud despite Chile defeat
|Pizzi hails decisive Sanchez
|Pizzi: VAR affected Chile players mentally
|Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´