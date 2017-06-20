Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud´s qualities

Arsene Wenger is adamant Olivier Giroud still has a part to play for Arsenal next season despite a frustrating 2016-17 campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud only started 17 games in all competitions for the Gunners last season but was still able to contribute an impressive 16 goals.

Injuries played a big part in his lack of action, Giroud suffering groin and foot problems over the course of the campaign.

Reports have suggested the France international could leave the FA Cup winners ahead of 2017-18 - with West Ham heavily linked with a bid - but Wenger insists the 30-year-old can play an important role going forward.

"It has been a frustrating season for him because he has not played a lot," Wenger is quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"And when he has played well, he has not always played the next match.

"He has won us a lot of points when he has come on because he has scored lots of times. He has qualities that our team need."