Smolov: Russia don´t need Ronaldo

Fedor Smolov has suggested Russia are happy not to have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks as the team comes before any individual.
The Confederations Cup hosts take on the European champions in Moscow on Wednesday with Smolov's burgeoning reputation even leading to comparisons with the Real Madrid superstar.
Smolov played down any talk of similarities and also stressed Stanislav Cherchesov's men were happy to focus on the collective as they try to appease an expectant Russian public by making it two wins from two following Saturday's 2-0 victory over New Zealand.
The Krasnodar striker said: "It's very difficult to build a team when you have such an individual among you as everything revolves around him.
"I haven't given too much thought to these comparisons, I don't think they are correct. The game will be difficult, we have our goals and targets and Cristiano will have his own."
Asked if he would look to claim Ronaldo's shirt at the final whistle, he was equally dismissive, stating: "There will be a long line but I won't be taking it."
Smolov, who netted Russia's second against the All Whites at the weekend, is hoping the home fans can drive Cherchesov's side on to a morale-boosting victory at the Spartak Stadium.
"It's going to be a tough game against the European champions, plus Ronaldo. Everyone knows it's not going to be easy but I hope the full stadium will add to the emotional aspect, be a force and help us get the result we want."
Smolov has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund, especially if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opts to leave Signal Iduna Park, but the 27-year-old is happy to postpone all transfer talk until after the Confederations Cup is finished.
He said: "As far as discussions are concerned I will not think about them until the end of the tournament.
"Everyone, including myself, is aware when it's the right time to discuss it and when it's right to focus on an upcoming game."
|Talk away! Cherchesov happy to let Russia players discuss transfer matters
|Gremio expect Luan exit as Premier League clubs circle
|Bellerin unimpressed by levels of professionalism at Barcelona´s La Masia
|Smolov: Russia don´t need Ronaldo
|Nordtveit leaves West Ham for Hoffenheim
|Germany v Chile: Low wants improvement against ´top-class´ Copa America holders
|Pulisic not interested in Bayern move
|Rooney achievements ´under-appreciated´ - Crouch
|Ryan supports Postecoglou with Australia´s back three under scrutiny
|Cameroon v Australia: Behich takes heart from display against Germany ahead of crucial Group B clash
|Ferdinand hoping Manchester United can seal Ronaldo return
|Bennell charged with 14 further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse
|Mourinho accused of tax fraud
|Aguero focused on Manchester City future amid Sanchez rumours
|We want results, not lessons - no fear for Hudson´s New Zealand
|Ronaldo set for July court date in tax fraud case - reports
|Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco´s successor
|Atalanta determined to dictate conditions of Conti departure
|Sevilla keen on Banega reunion
|Karius determined to fight for Liverpool place
|Rafael Nadal pivotal in Asensio´s Madrid transfer, Perez reveals
|Messi in a league of his own and deserves Ballon d´Or, says Barca team-mate Digne
|Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud´s qualities
|Perez rubbishes talk of Manchester United deal for Morata
|Digne: Barca were better than LaLiga champions Madrid in 2016-17
|Madrid following Mbappe and Donnarumma but not interested in De Gea – Perez
|Perez: Real Madrid would´ve loved Lionel Messi at Bernabeu
|No Milan or PSG approach for Belotti, insist Torino
|Not good enough – Goal hero Rogic rues Australia loss
|Ronaldo only leaving if a club pays €1billion exit clause, insists Perez
|Low backs Leno to overcome Australia woe
|Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez
|Confederations Cup Diary: Sochi gets to Goretzka and Messi stops by St Petersburg
|Digne rubbishes Barcelona exit talk
|Actions speak louder than words for Germany captain Draxler
|Chile a different level to Australia - Low warns Germany youngsters
|Maradona: I wish Ronaldo was Argentine
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Vidal´s boot bugbear, Cahill´s blast from the past and power naps f
|Germany far too good, says Australia boss Postecoglou
|VAR is the future, insists FIFA president Infantino
|PSV sign Lozano from Pachuca
|Wolfsburg complete €10m Dimata deal
|Germany in safe hands with Low´s next generation
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Swansea keen on Chelsea youngster Abraham
|Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race
|Pele: Neymar and Jesus not enough on their own to win World Cup
|Ballack expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
|Russia v Portugal: Smolov plays down hero status
|Mexico v New Zealand: Hernandez keen to reap rewards of Portugal late show
|Celtic could face Linfield as crunch time looms for UEFA´s Red Bull dilemma
|Bayern dismiss ´duck of the day´ Ronaldo rumours
|Raiola claims Balotelli could stay at Nice
|Blatter claims football´s ´culture´ to blame for Ronaldo tax scrutiny
|Disappointed as never before - Lewandowski´s agent restates Bayern snub fury
|David Silva: I´m retiring if I win the Champions League
|Blatter sought Nobel Peace Prize for FIFA
|Fassone: Donnarumma and Raiola have cost Milan €100m
|WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising
|Melbourne City appoint former Wigan and United boss Joyce
|Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2: Late Wright-Phillips brace sinks hosts
|Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021
|Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma
|Cameroon boss Broos proud despite Chile defeat
|Pizzi hails decisive Sanchez
|Pizzi: VAR affected Chile players mentally
|Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´