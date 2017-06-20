Related

Article

Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco´s successor

20 June 2017 12:59

Cristian Bucchi has been named as Eusebio Di Francesco's replacement as head coach of Sassuolo.

Di Francesco was released from his contract last week to enable him to join Serie A rivals Roma, the 47-year-old signing a two-year-contract in the Italian capital.

Replacing him after five years with Sassuolo will not be easy but Bucchi is the man tasked with doing just that.

The 40-year-old arrives at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore after one season with his former club Perugia, Bucchi guiding them to a fourth-placed finish in Serie B.

That was enough to secure a play-off spot but Perugia were beaten by Benevento in the semi-finals, the latter going on to earn promotion to the top flight.

Bucchi will be presented to the media on Wednesday. 

