Article

Confederations Cup Social Diary: Cahill philosophical in defeat and Moss quizzed

20 June 2017 22:56

Tuesday was a rest day at the Confederations Cup, but that's not to say there was nothing going on.

Germany, as is often the case, led the way with players, both those present in Russia and not, enjoying their victory over Australia while one of the Socceroos came over all philosophical in defeat.

Elsewhere, New Zealand goalkeeper Glen Moss was quizzed on his favourite music and the best save of his career!

 

Australia veteran Tim Cahill is well known for his fighting spirit and his never-say-die attitude, a point emphasised by a video he posted on Tuesday.

 

Next up for hosts Russia is a clash with European champions Portugal and Stanislav Cherchesov's men enjoyed training on Tuesday with a light workout on a beautiful Moscow evening.

 

