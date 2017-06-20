Bennell charged with 14 further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with 14 further counts of non-recent child sexual abuse against boys aged between 11 and 14.

The charges include 10 counts of indecent assault and four of buggery, which are alleged to have taken place between 1983 and 1990.

The 63-year-old will appear before South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on June 28.

Bennell, a former youth coach with English side Crewe Alexandra, has now been charged with 55 offences against eight complainants.

He pleaded not guilty to 20 charges in March of this year.

The Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement: "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Bennell are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.

"It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice ongoing proceedings."