Atalanta determined to dictate conditions of Conti departure

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi says he will not allow Andrea Conti's agent to dictate where the full-back will be playing his football next season.
Conti has been linked with Chelsea, Napoli and AC Milan since the end of the 2016-17 campaign, with the latter said to be leading the chase for his signature.
Mario Giuffredi - the 23-year-old's agent - had previously suggested a deal with the Rossoneri had already been agreed and his client would move to San Siro "one way or another".
However, Percassi insisted he will decide whether to sell the defender and who to sell to, as Europe's top clubs begin to pick up the stars who led Atalanta to an impressive fourth-placed finish last term.
"We'll decide the conditions and we'll evaluate whether the sale to Milan will satisfy them," Percassi said in an interview with Bergamo TV. "It's a very complicated situation.
"I repeat: we'll wait and see. The situation is evolving, but Atalanta will dictate the conditions."
Defensive midfielder Franck Kessie has already left Atalanta for Milan during the close-season, the 20-year-old moving on a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy.
But Percassi claimed there may be no more departures as Atalanta look to repeat their impressive campaign.
"I'm not worried that others could do the same thing. There's a line, and when it gets to it we'll intervene.
"Other than Conti - who we consider unsellable, but we all know the situation - we're not going to let any of the other big players leave.
"Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola will stay with us, the same goes for [Remo] Freuler and also for [Alejandro] Gomez.
"We're discussing a contract extension with him [Gomez], he's a crucial player for us and it's therefore right to recognise that.
"Then there's [Andrea] Petagna who has asked to stay here. He's completely ours, but Milan have a sell-on clause which increases year-on-year.
"All told we'll start with only [Roberto] Gagliardini and Kessie having left, while Atalanta have made eight signings since January. We move forward with great anticipation."
|Sassuolo appoint Bucchi as Di Francesco´s successor
|Atalanta determined to dictate conditions of Conti departure
|Sevilla keen on Banega reunion
|Karius determined to fight for Liverpool place
|Rafael Nadal pivotal in Asensio´s Madrid transfer, Perez reveals
|Messi in a league of his own and deserves Ballon d´Or, says Barca team-mate Digne
|Wenger: Arsenal still need Giroud´s qualities
|Perez rubbishes talk of Manchester United deal for Morata
|Digne: Barca were better than LaLiga champions Madrid in 2016-17
|Madrid following Mbappe and Donnarumma but not interested in De Gea – Perez
|Perez: Real Madrid would´ve loved Lionel Messi at Bernabeu
|No Milan or PSG approach for Belotti, insist Torino
|Not good enough – Goal hero Rogic rues Australia loss
|Ronaldo only leaving if a club pays €1billion exit clause, insists Perez
|Low backs Leno to overcome Australia woe
|Zidane has become the best coach in the world in a short space of time – Perez
|Confederations Cup Diary: Sochi gets to Goretzka and Messi stops by St Petersburg
|Digne rubbishes Barcelona exit talk
|Actions speak louder than words for Germany captain Draxler
|Chile a different level to Australia - Low warns Germany youngsters
|Maradona: I wish Ronaldo was Argentine
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Vidal´s boot bugbear, Cahill´s blast from the past and power naps f
|Germany far too good, says Australia boss Postecoglou
|VAR is the future, insists FIFA president Infantino
|PSV sign Lozano from Pachuca
|Wolfsburg complete €10m Dimata deal
|Germany in safe hands with Low´s next generation
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Swansea keen on Chelsea youngster Abraham
|Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race
|Pele: Neymar and Jesus not enough on their own to win World Cup
|Ballack expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
|Russia v Portugal: Smolov plays down hero status
|Mexico v New Zealand: Hernandez keen to reap rewards of Portugal late show
|Celtic could face Linfield as crunch time looms for UEFA´s Red Bull dilemma
|Bayern dismiss ´duck of the day´ Ronaldo rumours
|Raiola claims Balotelli could stay at Nice
|Blatter claims football´s ´culture´ to blame for Ronaldo tax scrutiny
|Disappointed as never before - Lewandowski´s agent restates Bayern snub fury
|David Silva: I´m retiring if I win the Champions League
|Blatter sought Nobel Peace Prize for FIFA
|Fassone: Donnarumma and Raiola have cost Milan €100m
|WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising
|Melbourne City appoint former Wigan and United boss Joyce
|Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2: Late Wright-Phillips brace sinks hosts
|Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021
|Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma
|Cameroon boss Broos proud despite Chile defeat
|Pizzi hails decisive Sanchez
|Pizzi: VAR affected Chile players mentally
|Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´