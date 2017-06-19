Wolfsburg complete €10m Dimata deal

Wolfsburg have completed the signing of Belgian youngster Landry Dimata from Oostende for a reported transfer fee of €10 million.

The 19-year-old attacker has signed a five-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit.

"Dimata is a young, versatile frontman, whose potential to develop is something we have been paying great attention to for quite some time," sporting director Olaf Rebbe stated.

"We are delighted to have now secured his services.

"Landry is characterised by his extreme pace and boundless determination. He will certainly develop further still with us."

Dimata, who has been capped at Under-21 level, impressed at Oostende in 2016-17 as he netted 11 goals in 24 league games and he is looking forward to the next step in his career.

"I am very thankful to VfL for giving me the opportunity to play in the Bundesliga," he added.

"I intend to repay that fate with performances.

"The move from Belgian to German football is a big one for me. In Wolfsburg I will be playing together with many top players, from whom I can learn a great deal.

"It is a huge challenge and one which I am thoroughly looking forward to."