Article

WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising

19 June 2017 04:48

Age is just a number. Ask Didier Drogba.

The 39-year-old former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker scored twice to help Phoenix Rising salvage a 2-2 draw against Swope Park Rangers in Kansas City on Sunday.

Having already made a successful impact in the United Soccer League (USL) following last week's goalscoring debut, Drogba was at it again to show he is still a force to be reckoned with in the country's second tier.

Drogba – also a co-owner of the club after leaving Montreal Impact last year – levelled for the first time in the 57th minute when he turned in Shaun Wright-Phillips' cross.

The Premier League and Champions League winner then secured a share of the points with his penalty in the final minute of regulation – taking his tally to three goals in two matches.

