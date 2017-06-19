Swansea keen on Chelsea youngster Abraham

Swansea City are keen to sign Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham on loan ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The 19-year-old impressed on loan at Bristol City last term as he scored 23 times in 41 Championship outings.

His fine performances have sparked interest from a number of Premier League sides and Swansea have now joined the race for the striker's signature.

"He is a young and up-and-coming player we are interested in," Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins told the BBC.

"Tammy does not have Premier League experience, but we are interested. [Manager] Paul Clement knows him from Chelsea.

"If you look at the options which have been publicised, Brighton, Newcastle and ourselves.

"So it is left to Tammy and his family to decide where he wants to go next."