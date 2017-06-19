Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma

Outspoken agent Mino Raiola claims AC Milan bullied and created a hostile environment for Gianluigi Donnarumma after the teenage sensation rejected a new contract amid death threats.
Seen as the future of Milan, Italy international goalkeeper Donnarumma – out of contract at the end of 2017-18 – stunned the club when he announced his intention not to sign a renewal.
The 18-year-old – linked with Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United – has been heavily criticised for his decision not to commit his future to Milan, with angry supporters showering the keeper with fake money during Sunday's Euro Under-21 encounter between Italy and Denmark.
Raiola broke his silence on Sunday as he leapt to the defence of Donnarumma – who he says was ready to sign a new contract – hitting out at Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli.
"The situation had become too violent and hostile, so there was no way out," Raiola said as he spoke to Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium and Rai Sport. "We took a decision that we didn't want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened. Donnarumma's family was threatened, both with not playing anymore and threatened with death. You can't keep a player by threatening him.
"Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of bullying.
"We never even got to talk about money or release clauses, because we were not allowed to get that far, nor to think of what was best for Gigio. He was ready to sign a new contract, there were no doubts in his mind. They forced us to abandon the negotiations because of the environment created around him.
"I take the responsibility. They forced us. It was Milan that lost Donnarumma. He said to me, 'honestly Mino, I don't feel it is right to carry on negotiations when these people are insulting and threatening me and my family'.
"For example, there was a banner in front of the club headquarters. A club should protect its players and remove the banner. A club should support a player and encourage his career, not threaten him with having to be left in the stands."
Spanish and European champions Madrid are believed to be at the top of the queue for Donnarumma, though Milan insist their prized asset will not be sold in the off-season.
Juventus, who see Donnarumma as the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's throne in Turin, are also interested in the teenager.
Raiola added: "I have not spoken to any big club. We do not have any agreement with any other team. He already had offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and big clubs when he was 14 years old, so if he wanted to go, he would've done earlier. I can assure you there will be no rapid transfer.
"I had already guaranteed we would not leave on a free transfer, so there was no rush to get the contract signed. I wanted a more gradual approach."
|Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2: Late Wright-Phillips brace sinks hosts
|Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021
|Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma
|Cameroon boss Broos proud despite Chile defeat
|Pizzi hails decisive Sanchez
|Pizzi: VAR affected Chile players mentally
|Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby