Germany in safe hands with Low´s next generation

On the eve of Germany's Confederations Cup opener against Australia in Sochi, World Cup-winning coach Joachim Low brimmed with enthusiasm.
After a decade in the job, the 57-year-old has seen it all and achieved the ultimate, and yet, he was seemingly raring to tackle what some might view as the mundanities of his profession.
"Tomorrow I will have to coach them," Low said. "Even during half-time but it is going to be up to the players to put it into practice."
The players in question, a young and experimental Germany squad lacking a cluster of star names, have attracted no shortage of scrutiny in the build up to this tournament. Would they do the tag of world champions a disservice?
Those in attendance at Sochi's Fisht Stadium – there was predictably plenty of room – were treated to an emphatic answer in a 3-2 Group B win that flattered the Asian Cup holders.
Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, taking his turn to deputise for the injured Manuel Neuer, underlined his pre-match claims of butterflies in the stomach by making a pair of slack passes to centre-backs Shkodran Mustafi and Antonio Rudiger in the early exchanges. It would get much worse for the Bayer Leverkusen man, but Germany did little else wrong in the opening half hour.
The opener came in the fifth minute and began a familiar theme of Australia's left wing-back Aziz Behich being cruelly exposed. Julian Brandt tore down the flank and cut back for Lars Stindl to sweep home amid a preposterous lack of marking.
Our first #ConfedCup goal - a first #DieMannschaft goal for @borussia_en captain @stindl28! He's in there somewhere #AUSGER 0-1 pic.twitter.com/XIG7TstJ9k— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 19, 2017
Low credited the work of Germany's academy systems for furnishing him with young players at a high technical level and observed they had taken tactical concepts on board "very quickly".
This was certainly not bluster, with Germany's easy switching of midfield positions leaving Australia beguiled and baffled.
While Brandt lingered on the right touchline with bad intentions, captain Julian Draxler was allowed to liberally roam from his nominal left-wing berth.
Jonas Hector pushed up from left-back and, with Bayern Munich-bound Sebastian Rudy anchoring the midfield, Draxler and Schalke's Leon Goretzka roamed to unpick the Socceroos repeatedly, with Stindl's well-timed runs a constant threat.
Only wasteful finishing from Sandro Wagner prevented Germany from being out of sight by the time they overplayed their hand, with Brandt dropping to right-back and Joshua Kimmich pushing into midfield before Tom Rogic drove a shot through Leno.
Seemingly offended at having squandered the lead, Goretzka promptly won a penalty, with Draxler sending Mathew Ryan the wrong way from 12 yards.
Low challenged Draxler and Kimmich to become world-class players beforehand and both welcomed the arrival of that particular gauntlet.
Bayern's Kimmich looked every inch Philipp Lahm's heir for club and country, his clipped left-footed pass that allowed Goretzka to join Stindl in netting a maiden international goal one of countless delightful contributions.
LEOOOONNNNN!!! Great finish from the @s04_en man and there's the deserved cushion! (48') #DieMannschaft #ConfedCup #AUSGER 1-3 pic.twitter.com/ixrUDobyvM— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 19, 2017
Leno, performing with all the poise of a man standing on the Sochi Olympic bobsleigh track, allowed Tomi Juric to reduce the arrears once more, but that should not derail Low's enthusiasm.
He was at Jurgen Klinsmann's side when they rebuilt Germany's confidence via a semi-final showing on home soil at the 2006 World Cup. That was the start of the cycle that brought glory in Brazil, but felt a touch stale as Die Mannschaft spluttered frustratingly short of top form at Euro 2016.
Low rightly recognises another vibrant, talented and intelligent German generation with boundless possibilities ahead of them. Why on earth wouldn't he be excited?
|Germany far too good, says Australia boss Postecoglou
|VAR is the future, insists FIFA president Infantino
|PSV sign Lozano from Pachuca
|Wolfsburg complete €10m Dimata deal
|Germany in safe hands with Low´s next generation
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Swansea keen on Chelsea youngster Abraham
|Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race
|Pele: Neymar and Jesus not enough on their own to win World Cup
|Ballack expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
|Russia v Portugal: Smolov plays down hero status
|Mexico v New Zealand: Hernandez keen to reap rewards of Portugal late show
|Celtic could face Linfield as crunch time looms for UEFA´s Red Bull dilemma
|Bayern dismiss ´duck of the day´ Ronaldo rumours
|Raiola claims Balotelli could stay at Nice
|Blatter claims football´s ´culture´ to blame for Ronaldo tax scrutiny
|Disappointed as never before - Lewandowski´s agent restates Bayern snub fury
|David Silva: I´m retiring if I win the Champions League
|Blatter sought Nobel Peace Prize for FIFA
|Fassone: Donnarumma and Raiola have cost Milan €100m
|WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising
|Melbourne City appoint former Wigan and United boss Joyce
|Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2: Late Wright-Phillips brace sinks hosts
|Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021
|Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma
|Cameroon boss Broos proud despite Chile defeat
|Pizzi hails decisive Sanchez
|Pizzi: VAR affected Chile players mentally
|Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby