Germany far too good, says Australia boss Postecoglou

Australia head coach Ange Postecoglou conceded his side were comprehensively outplayed before half-time in their 3-2 Confederations Cup defeat to Germany.
Joachim Low named an experimental and youthful squad for the competition but they performed with the sure authority of world champions in their Group B opener at Sochi's Fisht Stadium.
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Lars Stindl opened the scoring in the fifth minute and Germany could arguably have been out of sight by the time Tom Rogic's drive slid under haphazard goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Parity did not last long as Massimo Luongo clattered into Leon Goretzka to concede a penalty that was dispatched by Julian Draxler – the Paris Saint-Germain winger who had been given freedom to roam to devastating effect.
Goretzka joined Stindl in netting a maiden international goal shortly after half-time and, although Australia were much improved during the second period, they could not find an equaliser after Tomi Juric punished more slack work by Leno.
Ange Postecoglou up first. "It's no fault of the players. They were just too good for us." #AUSGER #ConfedCup2017 @OmnisportNews pic.twitter.com/azUeVio2Gl— Dom Farrell (@DomFarrell1986) June 19, 2017
"I'm disappointed. It's no fault of the players to be fair to them. They stuck to our principles," said a visibly dejected Postecoglou at his post-match news conference.
"First half they were just too good for us. We allowed them too much space and probably a little bit too much respect.
"They were way too good. We were probably lucky to go in at 2-1.
"Second half was better, we composed ourselves a little bit, we were smarter defensively and good with the ball.
"Overall, it's disappointing. We didn't come here to lose games and we lost."
Postecoglou added: "There's no question it's a team full of character and courage. We're trying to play a certain way against the very best and it's not easy to do.
"In terms of a result it's a loss and the loss falls on me. It's my responsibility.
"It would have been easy to come out in the second 45 and chuck the towel in but we didn't do that."
Australia will now turn their attentions towards Thursday's crunch clash with Cameroon in St Petersburg, the African champions having also suffered defeat in their first match at the hands of Chile.
|Digne rubbishes Barcelona exit talk
|Actions speak louder than words for Germany captain Draxler
|Chile a different level to Australia - Low warns Germany youngsters
|Maradona: I wish Ronaldo was Argentine
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Vidal´s boot bugbear, Cahill´s blast from the past and power naps f
|Germany far too good, says Australia boss Postecoglou
|VAR is the future, insists FIFA president Infantino
|PSV sign Lozano from Pachuca
|Wolfsburg complete €10m Dimata deal
|Germany in safe hands with Low´s next generation
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Australia 2 Germany 3: Goals galore as world champions get off to winning start
|Swansea keen on Chelsea youngster Abraham
|Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race
|Pele: Neymar and Jesus not enough on their own to win World Cup
|Ballack expects Ronaldo to stay at Real Madrid
|Russia v Portugal: Smolov plays down hero status
|Mexico v New Zealand: Hernandez keen to reap rewards of Portugal late show
|Celtic could face Linfield as crunch time looms for UEFA´s Red Bull dilemma
|Bayern dismiss ´duck of the day´ Ronaldo rumours
|Raiola claims Balotelli could stay at Nice
|Blatter claims football´s ´culture´ to blame for Ronaldo tax scrutiny
|Disappointed as never before - Lewandowski´s agent restates Bayern snub fury
|David Silva: I´m retiring if I win the Champions League
|Blatter sought Nobel Peace Prize for FIFA
|Fassone: Donnarumma and Raiola have cost Milan €100m
|WATCH: Drogba scores twice for Phoenix Rising
|Melbourne City appoint former Wigan and United boss Joyce
|Philadelphia Union 0 New York Red Bulls 2: Late Wright-Phillips brace sinks hosts
|Perez to remain Madrid president until 2021
|Raiola: Milan bullied and created hostile environment for Donnarumma
|Cameroon boss Broos proud despite Chile defeat
|Pizzi hails decisive Sanchez
|Pizzi: VAR affected Chile players mentally
|Donnarumma showered with fake money during Italy U21 clash
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo´s boots, Quaresma´s hair and some mocking for the watching
|Confederations Cup Diary: Nika and Chile´s fans steal the show
|Neuer absence lets Leno spread wings with butterfly stomach
|VAR shambles taints Chile triumph
|Pepe, Quaresma pay tribute to victims of Portugal forest fires
|Mexico fully deserved Portugal point, says Osorio
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Low: Draxler and Kimmich not top class... yet
|It´s very confusing - Santos bemused by VAR after Portugal draw
|Cameroon 0 Chile 2: Vidal and Vargas make the difference after VAR controversy
|Ronaldo kept away from media spotlight after Portugal draw with Mexico
|Milan will not sell Donnarumma before next season
|Ronaldo never impressed me - Tosic
|Ronaldo, Hernandez and VAR give the Confederations Cup the spectacle it needed
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno´s last-ditch header secures a point
|Carragher urges Liverpool to make ´quality´ signings
|Portugal 2 Mexico 2: Moreno's last-ditch header secures a point
|Mbappe must prove himself at Monaco, claims Trezeguet
|Low tips Kimmich for greatness: He is one of the biggest talents of the past decade
|Ronaldo departure would be ´an irreparable loss´, LaLiga chief warns
|No time for myths as Australia face hard reality against Germany
|Ronaldo, James must have final say on Real Madrid futures – Valderrama
|Friends re-United - Pogba and Tevez meet up in China
|Barton: My ban more severe than Suarez, Terry and Cantona put together
|Saints dismissal "more than sporting reasons", says Puel
|Man Utd target Morata gets married in Venice
|Pele: Messi and Sampaoli will need luck to win World Cup for Argentina
|Tottenham are too young for the Champions League - Gallas
|Sevilla cannot afford permanent Jovetic transfer
|I must be humble - Asensio staying focused after Spain hat-trick
|Kane targeting 50 goals next season
|Top-class managers never die - Petit has faith in Wenger
|Don´t spread s*** - Alves responds to transfer rumours
|Football´s lawmakers propose 30-minute halves
|It´s just a number - Pickford relaxed over £30m price tag
|MLS Review: Villa leads NYC, Toronto stay top
|Spain ´blessed´ to have Asensio, says Celades
|Gabigol reveals he is staying at Inter ´for now´
|Klaassen expecting Premier League goals after €27m Everton move
|Real Madrid star Marco Asensio scores incredible hat-trick for Spain Under-21s
|Celtic raid Aberdeen for winger Hayes
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Irvine as an emu and Vidal´s new hair-do
|Confederations Cup Diary: It´s all Greek to Achilles the cat as Kazan offers a sweet welcome
|Ronaldo far from Portugal´s only threat, warns Osorio
|Sanchez suffering from ankle injury, likely to miss Cameroon clash
|Vladimir Putin speech motivated Russia, says Cherchesov
|Parma take a step closer to Serie A return with third-tier promotion
|WATCH: Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez in kung fu battle
|Russia obey Putin´s orders with opening-day win
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Gerrard backs Liverpool for 2017-18 success
|Russia 2 New Zealand 0: Hosts make confident start to Confederations Cup
|Broos: Chile better than Argentina and Brazil
|Monaco seal move for Meite
|Ronaldo an example for all Portugal, insists Patricio
|Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge
|Rudiger questions Serie A commitment to battle against racism
|Santos backs Ronaldo ´100 per cent as an athlete and as a man´
|Keizer named new Ajax boss
|Australia v Germany: Rudiger hopes Low´s young guns are underestimated
|Lyon closing in on Chelsea forward Traore
|Tolisso is like Kroos, says Papin
|AC Milan open to swapping Donnarumma for Ronaldo
|Juventus ready to join Donnarumma chase, rule out €100m Verratti move
|Juventus reject Chelsea offer for Alex Sandro
|Cantona slams Deschamps: He is an accountant, not a visionary
|Messi almost joined Inter in 2006, says Laporta
|Liverpool agree to sell Wisdom to Derby