Free beer for life? Fortuna Koln enter Ronaldo race

Third-tier German club Fortuna Koln may have trouble winning the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, despite making the Portuguese a thirst-quenching offer.
Ronaldo is rumoured to be seeking a shock move away from Real Madrid due to his unhappiness over scrutiny of his tax situation in Spain.
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a swoop for the 32-year-old, while Bayern Munich on Monday dismissed media claims they are considering a bid as the "hoax of the day".
Given they lack the financial resources of Europe's heavyweight clubs, Fortuna opted for a different approach in their cheeky pitch to lure Ronaldo to Sudstadion.
The club posted on Twitter: "Hey @Cristiano, we're still looking for a striker - we don't have money, but we can offer you free Kolsch for life."
Hey @Cristiano , we're still looking for a striker-we don't have money, but we can offer you free Kölsch for life #ronaldo #fortuna pic.twitter.com/SzlaDoMfvQ
— Fortuna Köln (@fortuna_koeln) June 16, 2017
Given Ronaldo's famous dedication to his enviable physique, it seems unlikely to say the least that the Portugal superstar will be convinced by the prospect of a bottomless stein to swap LaLiga for a side that finished 16th in 3. Liga last term.
