Digne rubbishes Barcelona exit talk

19 June 2017 22:41

Lucas Digne has dismissed suggestions he is on his way out of Barcelona ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

The France international joined Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2016 and made 26 appearances in all competitions in his first season at Camp Nou.

Recent reports suggested the 23-year-old is not happy with his situation at the Catalan giants, but Digne is adamant there is no truth in such claims.

"I have heard some rumours claiming that I could leave, but that is rubbish, it is fake news," Digne told Mundo Deportivo.

"Of course, I will stay at Barcelona. My only goal is to play for Barcelona for the next few years. There is no discussion about my future.

"I look forward to the start of next season. I want to fight hard to play more and to make my mark here at Barcelona. I want to be part of this great club's future and win many trophies. I cannot wait to get started again."

The left-back has a contract with Barcelona until June 2021.

